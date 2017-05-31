Introducing the New Ad Age Homepage

Advertising Age is undergoing some pretty exciting changes. Today we're excited to reveal a fresh look for our homepage, one that not only brings us into the modern era but propels us into the future.

The site as you've known it -- let's be honest -- was not especially pretty. Navigation was clumsy and content was hard to find. Now with our first homepage makeover since 2014, we're offering readers a more intuitive experience with a sleek, contemporary feel. There will be more stories on our site and yet less clutter. The page itself will be wider. Our offerings will be divided into buckets: latest news, curated editors' picks and the most popular stories.

But don't take my word for it.

"The changes help to more clearly organize our content for our users, present a cleaner experience and help to better present all the great stories that our editorial team produces each day," says Kevin Skaggs, who leads our crack product and tech team.

The new homepage is just the first of many more -- and bigger -- changes coming this summer and fall. Watch this space.

At Ad Age, we have some of the best reporters in the business, keeping you informed on what you need to know now. As such, with the new site, we're also introducing a new tiered paywall. Starting this week, when you click on your second article for the month, you'll be ask for your email address. On your fourth, you'll be asked to subscribe.

What we do requires resources -- and what we provide is unique. This issue's cover story, for example, took Lindsay Stein two weeks and dozens of interviews to pull together. The effort has yielded an important story on the state of sexism in the industry, a standout piece of journalism that you're not going to find anywhere else. Helping us fund what we do will keep us able to do it well. It's a virtuous cycle.