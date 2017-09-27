A Statue, a School and a Charm Bracelet Take Top Honors at the D&AD Impact Awards

A school, a statue and a charm bracelet came away with the top honors at Tuesday night's D&AD Impact Awards, held at Terminal 5 in New York City during Advertising Week.

The Impact awards, being presented for the second year, aim to honor ideas that made genuine contributions to society or the planet. while also showing that purpose can also have real impact on business.

Fearless Girl. Credit: McCann New York/State Street Global Advisors

"Fearless Girl" from McCann New York, The Immunity Charm via McCann WorldGroup and School for Justice out of J. Walter Thompson Amsterdam took home top Black Pencil honors.

The "School for Justice" is a school in India that works to help train child prostitution victims to become lawyers so they can legally pursue those who caused their suffering. The idea, for the Free a Girl Movement, stemmed from research that found that while India has about 1.2 million underage female prostitutes, the conviction rate or their perpetrators is alarmingly low, with only 55 cases ending in conviction in 2015.

"Fearless Girl" is the already much-decorated statue that confronts Wall Street's "Charging Bull" figure, an idea meant to mark State Street Global Advisors' initiative to increase the number of women on its clients' corporate boards.

The Immunity Charm, for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health, relied on a local Afghan tradition of beaded bracelets to encourage vaccination-wary mothers to get their children immunized. The wristlet features beads of different colors, each one representing a different vaccination. While the jewelry serves as an incentive for parents, it's also a useful tool in letting doctors know which immunizations a child had already received. The idea earned the Lions Health Grand Prix for Good earlier this year.

See the other winners of the D&AD Impact Awards on the D&AD website.