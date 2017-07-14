This Creative Will Pay You $1K for a Boyfriend

Credit: Susanne Saroff

The chief complaint seems to be that people spend more time on the app than actually meeting in person. Was that an issue for you?

Lacey Waterman, Partners & Spade art director: No, I went on a lot of dates. I'm spontaneous. New York is spontaneous. If we don't meet within a few days, you'll never meet.

Does your schedule/lifestyle as a creative director make dating particularly challenging?

I think as a freelancer for the past years it has been challenging. Going from an interview to a first date isn't a good idea, ever. You'd think constantly meeting new people would open up the dating pool, but it actually makes it smaller since I've never been a fan of dating people I work with. So that has been pretty much everyone I have met in the last 3 years. Now that I took a full-time job at Partners & Spade, it seems like the perfect time to do this social experiment.

How'd you decide on $1,000? That's a lot of money.

It is, but hopefully I only have to pay one person.

What if you have multiple romantic whirlwinds? This could backfire, potentially.

Ok, honestly if it backfired and I went out with all these amazing guys and turned into "The Bachelorette" or something, that would be a great problem to have. But that's probably not going to happen.

When did you start putting this out there?

I just posted it last week on my social. I put it on my Instagram, Facebook and Tumblr. I got a lot of great support from other women. Old bosses, old mentors are like, "Girl power!"

What do your parents think?

My mom is very supportive and my biggest cheerleader. She's used to my crazy ideas. Like when I told her I wanted to graduate high school in 11th grade because I figured out I had enough credits to graduate early. Or when I told her I was quitting my job to go back to school for my master's degree in 2012. Apparently 5 years of art school just wasn't enough for me.

Would you have ever done this while you were freelancing?

No, I needed to have a stable job. And I wanted to wait to be [at Partners & Spence] for a few weeks before I got any attention. But my co-workers are super supportive.

If you're going to make your pitch for why someone should go on a date with you, what would it be?

There's no pitch!

There's gotta be a pitch.

I created the #LaceyMinimalist as my social about a year and a half ago. It's my Tumblr for work, so if companies are hiring me to work on social, I should have my own account that shows a point of view. It shows what I do, who I am. There's nothing I'm not willing to put on it. It's all out there.

Are you a minimalist?

I am.

A legit minimalist? Like from the Netflix documentary about the guys who write books about minimalism?

I've seen that. I don't understand that if they don't own books, why are they selling books? They should have made it an e-book. They're selling clutter to everyone else!

This interview/date has been condensed.