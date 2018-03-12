Marjory Stoneman Douglas Survivors Ask U.S. Business Community for Funding

To @cameron_kasky @Emma4Change and the #NeverAgain Founders - WE all should be thanking YOU.

Eighteen student survivors from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting and founders of the #NeverAgain movement have sent a letter to the business community asking for support for the March for Our Lives and their efforts to put an end to gun violence in the U.S.

The letter asks for businesses nationwide to help fund their upcoming march on Saturday, March 24. Although they've already earned over $3 million on their GoFundMe campaign, "marches are really expensive," they write. And they're asking companies to "adopt" schools around the country wanting to attend and to donate toward their travel expenses. If not that, the students would also appreciate professionals' "time" or "talent."

The letter also serves as as a "thank you" to the companies and business leaders who have already donated, lent their support or taken actions in their institutions to help support the fight against gun violence, including Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, L.L. Bean, Delta, United Airlines, as well as to the Gun Safety Alliance, the group of ad and marketing execs who, as individuals, banded together in the wake of the Vegas shooting to call for tighter gun control laws and have been assisting them in their efforts.

The ad ran on a full page in the New York Times Sunday and was paid for by friends of "March for Our Lives." See it in full below.

March for our lives NYT ad Credit: March for our lives