The Whopper Lives! Burger King's 'Connected' Ad Triggers Google Home Once Again

Yesterday, Cannes Lions' 2017 Marketer of the Year Burger King pulled off another buzz-making stunt when it released an ad designed to trigger Google Home, prolonging its message well beyond its time on the screen.

The simple, 15-second spot from David Miami depicted a Burger King server attempting to describe a Whopper and its fresh ingredients. Since he didn't have a whole lot of time, he ended by asking Google to complete that task.

The ad endured not just through the response of the device itself. It also continued to grab the spotlight when Google disabled Home's responsiveness to the spot just hours after its release, generating even more press for Burger King. According to a BK representative, the company had not worked with Google to develop the campaign.

But we haven't reached the end just yet. Last night, Burger King ran another version of the ad during "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" -- one that, once again, Google Home responds to.

And in case that one stops working, Burger King has also created three more versions, seen below. Try them out now before Google disables them too.