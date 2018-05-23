Last chance to save on Ad Age's 2018 Small Agency Conference & Awards

We're heading to California for this year's Small Agency Conference Credit: iStock

On July 17 and 18, the Ad Age Small Agency Conference & Awards heads to Los Angeles and today is the last day for you to snag your ticket before early-bird pricing ends.

We know it's tough to be a small shop these days, so this year we've expanded the conference to tackle even more topics and give you more time to network with your peers. That includes kicking everything off on July 17 with a lunch with the editors of Ad Age and Creativity, which will be followed by the Small Agency Studio sessions—two 4A's Management Practitioners Forum workshops and an AMA (ask me anything) with Ad Age Deputy Editor Judy Pollack.

On July 18, we'll cover how to build culture at your agency -- and grow without destroying it; tips for winning new business; how to create a succession plan; what you need to know before you sell and much more. You'll also get a look inside some quirky campaigns created by small agencies. And we'll end the day by celebrating independent shops at the Small Agency Awards.

Here's a sampling of just some of the speakers at the conference:

Anselmo Ramos, who, after a year of creative home runs and a pair of Grand Prix for Burger King, left David and opened Gut, an independent global creative agency based in Miami and Buenos Aires.

Nancy Hill, the former president and CEO of the 4A's who launched her own consultancy Media Sherpas at the end of last year.

Aaron Walton, founder of Walton Isaacson, the agency behind Lexus' tie-in with Marvel's box-office blockbuster "Black Panther" and its Super Bowl ad.

Erica Fite and Katie Keating, the co-founders of Fancy, who helped shift the perception of an adult toy retail chain.

Doug Cameron, founding partner of DCX Growth Accelerator, the indie shop behind buzzy, socially conscious efforts such as "Trump Hut," branded bulletproof vests and Save Jesse's Deli.

Jean Grabow, one of the managing partners at Dailey, the West Hollywood creative agency that bought itself back from Interpublic Group after more than 30 years with the holding company.

Register and stay up to date on the speakers, agenda and more at adage.com/saca2018.