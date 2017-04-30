The Surge of Consultancies, and Nine Other Agency Facts You Need to Know

U.S. agency revenue rose 4.4% to $48.3 billion in 2016, according to Ad Age Datacenter's bottoms-up analysis of more than 700 agencies, networks and companies for Agency Report 2017. Revenue broke a record, but growth was the slowest since 2013.
Digital reeled in 46.6% of U.S. agency revenue. But growth is moderating there, too. Agencies' digital revenue increased 8.0% in 2016, down from 13.5% in 2015. Digital media employment in 2016 rose 8.9%, the lowest growth since 2009.
GroupM and Dentsu top Ad Age's first ranking of the world's five biggest media agency groups, followed by Omnicom Media Group, Publicis Media and IPG Mediabrands. Top five 2016 revenue: $16.7 billion, up 8.6%.
U.S. ad agency employment in December reached its highest level (202,700) since the dot-com bubble in 2001. Ad agency staffing last year grew 2.7%, tracking with ad agency revenue growth of 2.8%.
|Employees
|February 2017
|201,100
|Now vs. year ago
|+ 1,200
|Now vs. downturn nadir (2010)
|+ 40,500
|Now vs. start of recession (December 2007)
|+ 13,300
All major agency disciplines grew last year, led by healthcare, up 7.6%. Promotion gained 5.4%, boosted by experiential marketing. The data-centric field of CRM/direct marketing rose 4.5%. PR increased 3.2%.
|Discipline
|% change, 2016 vs. 2015
|Revenue
|
Agencies from all disciplines 1
|
+ 4.4%
|$48.3 billion
|
Digital (including media agencies) 2,3
|
+ 8.0%
|$22.5 billion
|
Healthcare 3
|
+ 7.6%
|$5.4 billion
|
Promotion 3,4
|
+ 5.4%
|$4.6 billion
|
CRM/direct marketing 3
|
+ 4.5%
|$8.8 billion
|
Public relations 3
|
+ 3.2%
|$4.5 billion
|
Ad agencies 3
|
+ 2.8%
|$11.9 billion
|
Media agencies (excluding digital work) 3,5
|
- 0.4%
|$3.1 billion
Agency firms are streamlining and pruning. Publicis merged some brands as part of its sweeping reorganization into four hubs; Omnicom sold Novus Media, a local-media agency; and IPG sold Los Angeles agency Dailey.
Agency stocks have fared well. IPG in April hit its highest price since 2002; WPP in March scored a new high; and Omnicom in December reached its highest-ever adjusted close.