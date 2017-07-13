See All the 2017 Emmy Nominees for Outstanding Commercial

Most Popular

It seems the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the organization that decides the Emmy nominees, was out to make a statement with this year's Outstanding Commercial nominees. Socially-minded ads dominated the lineup, including two from the Ad Council's "Love Has No Labels" campaign, which earned last year's Emmy, as well as another promoting this year's Women's March.

The winner will be announced on September 16 during the Creative Arts Emmys telecast on FXX. The ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Check out all of the honorees below.

The Ad Council's "We Are America" debuted on the July 4 last year and stars WWE wrestler John Cena delivering a three-minute-plus soliloquy on what patriotism really means. R/GA was behind the spot and Rocky Morton directed out of MJZ.

The Ad Council earned a second nod for its Valentine's Day ad that used the familiar sports game stunt, a Kiss Cam, to a celebrate all kinds of relationships, from same-sex couples to multiracial families. R/GA was behind this one as well, while Floyd Russ directed via Tool of North America.

Another nominee is the "Why I March" spot, created out of McGarryBowen to promote the Women's March. Intel Global Creative Director Teresa Herd had helped spearhead the ad, a talking-heads type film in which various women, including celebrities like Jennifer Esposito and Chelsea Handler, explained why they were participating in the event. Nanette Burstein directed out of Hungry Man.

Google's "Year in Search 2016," created out of 72andSunny, also earned a nod. The ad recalled some of the world's most shocking news stories, including Trump's election, Brexit and the Orlando Pulse shooting, along with its bright spots, such as Lin-Manuel Miranda's moving speech from the Tony Awards. The advertiser's 2015 Year in Search also earned a nomination last year.

Squarespace's Super Bowl ad, which shows actor John Malkovich trying to bully the domain owner of JohnMakovich.com into handing it over to his more famous self, also earned a nomination. John X Hannes was the agency and Miles Jay directed out of Smuggler.