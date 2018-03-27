360i CMO Abbey Klaassen named president of New York HQ

360i New York President Abbey Klaassen Credit: 360i

Abbey Klaassen, 360i chief marketing officer, has been promoted to president of the agency's New York headquarters, the shop's largest office with some 550 employees, and major accounts like Pernod Ricard and Canon. She remains CMO.

The New York leadership position allows Klaassen to take on more responsibility for setting the strategic vision and overall direction of the agency with other executive leaders, as well as more executive sponsorship of accounts, she says. The specific accounts she'll oversee have not yet been determined.

The new post also allows CEO Sarah Hofstetter, Executive Chairman Bryan Wiener and U.S. President Jared Belsky to focus on high-level national efforts. Klaassen will continue to report to Hofstetter, and 360i Managing Director of Media Patrick Affleck will keep leading the New York office's media product, people and accounts.

One of Klaassen's goals is to make sure the agency is creating a strong, collaborative culture, which will include making office improvements and figuring out how staffers can share expertise and learnings across clients.

"The New York office is unique and special within 360i because it's fully integrated with media and creative and it's all driven by strong strategic point of view, and that's a recipe a lot of marketers are looking for," says Klaassen. "We want to continue to tell that story and work with leadership in this office to bring that vision to life for clients."

Klaassen, a former Ad Age editor and associate publisher, joined the shop in 2015 after previously holding the position of director of corporate strategy development for the Americas at 360i parent company Dentsu Aegis Network. The agency, which works with brands including HBO, Nestlé, Oreo, Pernod Ricard, Canon and Fox, was No. 8 on Ad Age's 2018 A-List.