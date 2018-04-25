Management shifts at 360i as Belsky, Hofstetter take new roles

360i executive leadership from left to right: Chief Creative Officer Menno Kluin, NYC President Abbey Klaassen, Chair Sarah Hofstetter, CEO Jared Belsky. Credit: Antonio DeLucci/360i

360i is elevating president Jared Belsky to CEO and making current CEO Sarah Hofstetter the agency's chair. Bryan Wiener, who had held the chairman role, is leaving to become comScore's chief executive after 13 years of leadership at the agency.

The Dentsu Aegis Network-owned shop — which works with clients including HBO, National Geographic, Chili's and DSW — in late March also shifted CMO Abbey Klaassen to president of the agency's New York headquarters.

Belsky joined 360i in 2008 as managing director of the Atlanta office and has been president since 2013. Hofstetter has been at the agency for more than a decade, and has held the CEO title for nearly five years.

With the new titles come a continuance of the same strategy, Belsky says, to help clients navigate change. "We believe there is an absolute thirst for progressive CMOs to work with an integrated agency that has both creative and media put together surrounded by specializations."

Those specializations at 360i include a proprietary Voice Search Monitor, which reverse-engineers algorithms used by voice platforms to help marketers better understand them. The agency has also formed a dedicated Amazon Marketing practice, which helps clients who are seeking to learn where and how to spend their money to get noticed on the platform and other e-commerce sites.

The agency was named No. 8 on Ad Age's 2018 A-List.