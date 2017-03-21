Post-it Parent 3M Names Venables Bell Creative AOR for Consumer Business

A scene from Post-it's 'Make It Stick' campaign. Credit: Credit: Post-it via YouTube

3M has hired Venables Bell & Partners as its creative agency of record for the company's global consumer brands, such as Post-it and Scotch.

The company issued a review at the end of last year, which was supported by consulting group SRI. When the review kicked off, Grey, the longtime creative incumbent for 3M's consumer brands, confirmed that the marketer and agency had parted ways. "After many years of successful partnership, 3M has decided to explore their marketing options and we have decided not to participate in the review," the spokesman said in an email at the time.

In addition to Post-it and Scotch, Venables is tasked with handling brand strategy and advertising for 3M's ScotchBlue, Scotch-Brite, Nexcare and Filtrete brands.

David Crist, VP of marketing for the consumer business group at 3M, said in a statement that Venables was selected after "a thorough and comprehensive search with many great agencies."

"VB&P impressed us for many reasons including its proven track record of fueling iconic brands with its creativity and media-agnostic approach," Mr. Crist added in the statement. "We are excited to see what we can do together to bring more globally aligned, integrated and digitally centric work across 3M's consumer brands."

Campaign work from Venables for 3M is expected to break in the third quarter of this year.

At the start of the year, Venables won the creative account for Chipotle, following a review. The agency also revealed its first work for Westin Hotels & Resorts in January.

Last year, 3M, which is also known for consumer brands such as Scotch-Brite, Ace and Command, spent nearly $28 million on measured media, the same amount it spent in 2015, according to Kantar Media.