72andSunny adds global partners, DeVeaux leaves BBDO for Ridley Scott's 3AM

Kelly Schoeffel and Bryan Smith Credit: 72andSunny

72andSunny promoted Executive Strategy Directors Kelly Schoeffel and Bryan Smith to global partners. Schoeffel has worked on a range of brands including Starbucks, Tillamook and the City of Los Angeles. She was a foundational partner in building 72U, the agency's in-house creative residency and the company's brand citizenship practice. Smith joined the agency in 2012 and has worked with a variety of brands throughout his career, including Activision, Adidas, Axe, Google, Johnnie Walker and YouTube.

Tara DeVeaux Credit: 3AM and Wild Card

Tara DeVeaux leaves her position as chief marketing officer of BBDO New York to join entertainment marketing agency Wild Card and Ridley Scott-founded creative agency 3AM as CMO. Previously, DeVeaux was an EVP, senior account director at BBDO, leading teams working for clients like HBO, Mountain Dew and the American Red Cross. She also worked at SpikeDDB and Young & Rubicam, worked in mobile marketing with Vibe and Spin magazines and was VP, interactive promotions at Oxygen Media.

Trina Sethi, Sarah Yu, Hoyt Dwyer, Peter Williams & Sta'sean Ridley Credit: BBH LA

BBH L.A. hired Peter Williams as executive producer, Sarah Yu as senior art director, Hoyt Dwyer as senior copywriter, Trina Sethi as account director and Sta'sean Ridley as strategist. Williams was previously the director of integrated content at World Surf League and has worked at agencies like TBWAChiatDay and 72andSunny. Yu previously worked at Anomaly on brands such as Budweiser, Panera Bread, Campbell's, KitKat, Reese's and a Super Bowl campaign for the NBC Winter Olympics. Hoyt has worked at Ogilvy, Publicis and JWT. Sethi was formerly at Team One. Ridley comes from Zambezi, where he was a strategist.

Ryan Peck, Jen Stocksmith and Scott O'Leary Credit: Periscope

Periscope hired longtime creative partners Ryan Peck and Scott O'Leary as creative directors. Jen Stocksmith was promoted from creative director to group creative director. Peck has worked as a film critic and creative and copywriter for clients like Citibank, BMW, Travelers, Starbucks, The Bahamas and Harley Davidson. O'Leary has worked on clients like H&R Block, Subaru and The Bahamas. The pair has worked together for nearly two decades at various agencies. Stocksmith helped launch the first Minnesota chapter of SheSays, a global organization focused on the engagement, education and advancement of women in creative industries. She joined Periscope in 2016 after working at VaynerMedia, Tribal Worldwide and Mcgarrybowen.

Jane Oh Kim Credit: Wongdoody

Wongdoody hired Jane Oh Kim as director, engagement strategy & planning. She has worked in media planning at agencies such as DDB and Universal McCann and joins the agency after most recently overseeing consumer engagement and communications strategy for FUSE, where she helped lead the global Kawasaki account.

Margarita Fitzpatrick and Liz Martin Credit: Proximity Worldwide

Barefoot Proximity hired Margarita Fitzpatrick as vice president, client partnership and Liz Martin as senior vice president, global digital client services. Fitzpatrick will work across the full roster of clients including P&G, Bayer, Gallup and Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Martin was most recently client partner at AKQA where she ran the Verizon Wireless account. She has worked at agencies including Grey, BBH and R/GA, working on accounts such as BMW/MINI Financial Services, PwC, 3M, BBC.com, Nestle Waters and Goldman Sachs.

Susannah Laracy Credit: Dailey

Susannah Laracy joins Dailey in the newly created role of chief strategy officer. She was most recently strategic planning director at Pitch. Previously, she worked at agencies like TBWAChiatDay, McCann-Erickson, DDB NY and Team One, developing communications for brands such as Lexus, Neutrogena, Masterfoods, Nestle and Pennzoil.

(from l. to r.) Odysseus Arms' newly expanded leadership team: Madeline Lambie, Franklin Tipton, Kelly Kruse, Eric Dunn, and Libby Brockhoff. Credit: Odysseus Arms

Odysseus Arms promoted Managing Director Eric Dunn and Associate Creative Director Madeline Lambie to partners. The agency also hired Kelly Kruse as account director. Before joining OA in 2015, Dunn was group account director at Duncan/Channon and worked at agencies like David & Goliath, Publicis & Hal Riney, Leo Burnett USA and Carmichael Lynch. Since joining OA in 2014 as a project manager, Lambie has worked on campaign for Caitlyn Jenner, Facebook and Barefoot Wine. Kruse joins from Mekanism, where she headed brand campaigns for Method Products, Charles Schwab and Franzia.

Joe DeSalazar Credit: Madwell

Madwell named Joe DeSalazar VP of client services and Diana Bosniack creative director. DeSalazar has previously worked at Edelman, where he focused on content and influencer marketing, social media and PR on American Express, as well as Nitro and Ogilvy. Bosniack was most recently SVP/global & North American creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi, leading creative initiatives on Enfamil, PwC, Spectrum, HSBC, Abreva and Olay. She also worked at Grey and Digitas.

L-R: Leviathan Executive Producer Luvy Delgado, Creative Director Pedro Andres Sanchez and Senior Motion Designer Krzysztof Pianko. Credit: Leviathan

Leviathan hired Executive Producer Luvy Delgado, Creative Director Pedro Andres Sanchez and Senior Motion Designer Krzysztof Pianko. Delgado joins from Ayzenberg Group in Los Angeles, where she worked on projects for clients including Facebook, Netflix and Microsoft. Formerly senior vice president of creative technology at Monster Media leading the creative and software engineering departments, Sanchez has worked on interactive projects for brands such as Coca-Cola, ESPN, IBM, Target and Verizon. Pianko has spent the past 16 years as a freelance designer, animator and art director, working on projects for Amazon, Audi, Intel, Lexus, MTV, Nike and Sony.

Michael Matykiewicz Credit: MERGE Chicago

MERGE Chicago has promoted Michael Matykiewicz to executive creative director, working on the Blue Cross Blue Shield, Marco's, MB Financial Bank and Village Inn accounts. Previously he was SVP, creative director. Before joining MERGE, Matykiewicz worked at Houlihan Madison Most, an agency that was purchased by HY Connect, which was folded into MERGE. He also worked at Leo Burnett, Laughlin Constable and Chicago Creative Partnership.