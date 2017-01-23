72andSunny Chief Strategy Officer Matt Jarvis Becomes CEO

72andSunny CEO Matt Jarvis Credit: Courtesy 72andSunny

72andSunny has elevated Chief Strategy Officer and Partner Matt Jarvis to global CEO, marking the first time the 13-year-old agency will have someone outside of creative as chief executive.

Mr. Jarvis' strategy and business background will help 72andSunny accelerate global expansion while focusing more on talent, particularly what Mr. Jarvis described as "expanding and diversifying the creative class."

Founders John Boiler and Glenn Cole, who served as CEO and chief creative officer, respectively, will shift to the roles of creative chairmen, stewarding the reputation of a shop known for its creative chops.

Mr. Jarvis said the move aligns roles with the job functions that the three executives had largely already been doing to help them get "into the zones where we'll be most valuable to the company."

In addition to taking on the CEO role, Mr. Jarvis will continue as chief strategy officer. Before joining the shop nine years ago, Mr. Jarvis, who was on Ad Age's Creativity 50 List in 2012, was a strategist and entrepreneur, serving as president of Justice Telecom.

Over the last year, 72andSunny has brought in new business from marketers such as General Mills, Seventh Generation, Comcast Xfinity and Ciroc Vodka.