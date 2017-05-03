72andSunny Expands Global Footprint, Launches Asia-Pacific Offering

Chris Kay, Asia-Pacific offering managing director, 72andSunny Credit: 72andSunny

72andSunny is going even more global as it launches an Asia-Pacific offering with new offices in Sydney and Singapore.

The MDC Partners shop, which already had locations in Los Angeles, New York and Amsterdam, has several founding clients and project partners for Singapore and Sydney, including eBay, Google and Dropbox. To connect with local creative communities in the new markets, 72andSunny plans to work with Semi-Permanent, Sea Shepherd and AFTRS (Australian, Film, Television and Radio School) on projects.

Johnny Tan, Asia-Pacific executive creative director, 72andSunny

72andSunny's Chris Kay, who previously ran the Los Angeles office, will lead Asia-Pacific as partner and managing director. Jenny Campbell has been leading Los Angeles as managing director since March. She previously served as managing director of the agency's in-house maker lab and production studio, Hecho En 72.

The shop also has hired Johnny Tan, previously chief creative officer at BBH China, to serve as executive creative director of Asia-Pacific. Tan is another senior leader in a string of recent departures for BBH, including BBH New York Creative Chairman John Patroulis, who was named worldwide chief creative officer of Grey on Wednesday, and former New York Chief Creative Officer Ari Weiss, who became DDB's North American CCO in February.

At the beginning of the year, 72andSunny elevated Chief Strategy Officer and Partner Matt Jarvis to global CEO, marking the first time the 13-year-old agency will have someone outside of creative as chief executive.

Over the last year, 72andSunny has brought in new business from marketers such as General Mills, Seventh Generation, Comcast Xfinity, Instagram, eBay, LA2024 (Los Angeles' Olympic bid), Piaggio and Lipton Ice Tea. The Amsterdam office was Ad Age's International Agency of the Year Runner-Up and one of Ad Age's Creativity Innovators.