Ad Age names Small Agency Awards judges

Fourteen top agency executives and creatives have signed on to judge Ad Age's Small Agency Awards. Now in its ninth year, the event is a conference and awards program that recognizes independent shops with under 150 employees that are do great work, kill it in new business, foster an excellent culture and thrive financially.

Terri Meyer (r.) principal at Terri & Sandy Solution (seen here with co-founder Sandy Greenberg), will be a judge for this year's Small Agency Awards.

In addition to top agency honors that are judged by Ad Age editors, the contest also awards creative work in categories including: Campaign of the Year, Integrated; Campaign of the Year, Digital; Campaign of the Year, Pro Bono; and Campaign of the Year, Business-to-Business. Those last awards will be judged by an outside jury that's a virtual who's who of stars from agencies big and small.

This year's jurors are:

Jamie Barrett, founder and executive creative director, BarrettSF

Chris Beresford-Hill, chief creative officer, TBWA/Chiat/Day, New York

Roger Camp, chief creative officer, Camp & King

Lisa Clunie, co-founder and CEO, Joan Creative

Mark Figliulo, founder and CEO, Figliulo & Partners

Pam Fujimoto, executive creative director, WongDoody

Trevor Guthrie, co-founder, Giant Spoon

Jan Jacobs, CEO and co-founder, Johannes Leonardo

Krystle Loyland, co-founder and CEO, Preacher

Terri Meyer, co-founder, Terri & Sandy Solution (last year's Small Agency of the Year winner)

Britt Nolan, chief creative officer, Leo Burnett

Gary Pascoe, chief creative officer, Commonwealth/McCann

John Patroulis, chief creative officer, Grey Worldwide

Aaron Walton, partner, Walton Isaacson

"We're absolutely delighted that creatives of this caliber are eager to judge our Small Agency Awards," says Ad Age Deputy Editor Judann Pollack. "The work that has been entered showcases the best of the best for small shops, and for our esteemed judging panel, there inevitably will be some tough decisions."

Winners will be announced at the Ad Age Small Agency Conference July 17 and 18 in Marina del Rey, California. Last year's Small Agency winners can be found here.

The award ceremony caps an event geared specifically toward operating small agencies, and this year's agenda has sessions on how to build culture at your agency, how to create a succession plan, tips for winning new business and promoting your agency, and much, much more. Confirmed speakers to date include Anselmo Ramos, co-founder and chief creative officer, Gut (formerly of David); Katie Keating and Erica Fite, founders and creative directors at Fancy; Doug Cameron, founding partner, DCX Growth Accelerator; Nancy Hill, founder, Media Sherpas; and Ahmad Islam, CEO and manager partner, Ten35.

For more information and tickets for this year's Small Agency Conference, go here.