Agency Brief: Beverages, Beauty, Beef and Boobies

Rethink Brest Cancer's #8008135 Campaign Credit: Rethink Breast Cancer

Happy first Friday of October! In case you didn't get enough of your industry peers at New York Advertising Week, many of you got to rub elbows with one another again this week at the Association of National Advertiser's "Masters of Marketing" conference in Orlando. Speaking of which, check out our daily blog from from the event in case you haven't already.

Now, onto the news, which – yes – includes something about boobies, but you have to wait until the end for that.

The sun will come out tomorrow

Sunny Delight. Remember that name? Well, it still exists in case anyone was unsure; in fact, the brand has just hired Terri & Sandy – Ad Age's Small Agency of the Year – as its agency of record. Harvest Hill, SunnyD's parent company, has tasked Terri & Sandy with developing a new strategic and creative platform for the brand. The communications push will the first for SunnyD since 2015, when the brand worked with Boulder, Colorado-based Grenadier. Terri & Sandy, which won the account following a competitive review, is expected to launch the new work for SunnyD in early 2018 as part of a national campaign.

Man, I feel like a woman

Anomaly has created the first global campaign for Coty's Sally Hansen brand, including a new tagline and brand platform. The "Self-Made Beauty" initiative highlights strong women – from entrepreneurs and executives to activists and mothers. The agency, which won the business last year, also produced a brand film with a female-led team for Sally Hansen called "Shetopia." The video – as well as the campaign overall – is looking to celebrate female diversity and challenge common stereotypes.

Fishing for more agencies

Project Worldwide has acquired an Australian agency with a fun name – Dig+Fish – after taking a minority stake in the consumer engagement shop in 2014. Some of Dig+Fish's clients include Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Q Cells, Kia Motors, Vicinity Centres, Brown Brothers and Lion. This isn't Project's first purchase this year. The company also netted (another fish joke…) digital agency Wondersauce and PR shop Praytell.

Beef is still for dinner

VML, which was recently named AOR for National Cattlemen's Beef Association, has helped the group revamp its brand by bringing back the famed 25-year-old tagline "Beef. It's What's for Dinner." VML is leading the work from Seattle and handling creative and media planning and buying. The new beef campaign will officially launch on October 9 with online ads and a revitalized website. Until then, chicken or fish will be for dinner.

America, the beautiful

Independent agency Rauxa has been named AOR for nonprofit Keep America Beautiful after winning the social business in 2016. The shop is tasked with creating a new visual identity for the organization, as well as a public service campaign and 65th anniversary initiative. Rauxa's been on a roll; it was also recently appointed as AOR for smart home tech company Frontpoint Security and won the direct response business for Piedmont Healthcare. Some other Rauxa clients include TGI Fridays, Gap Inc., Vans, Verizon and Alaska Airlines.

Number of the week

8008135 – this is the name of a campaign from Sid Lee for Rethink Breast Cancer aimed at educating young adults worldwide about breast cancer. So, why is the campaign named #8008135? Well, that's how you spell "BOOBIES" on a calculator. The initiative includes a hotline and chat feature on Facebook Messenger, a T-shirt collaboration with H&M, phone booths and artwork and a video starring Peyton List, Maeve Tomalty, Mia Carucci and Meghan Hughes. Check it out below.