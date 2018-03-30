Agency Brief: Books, Beverages and Goodbyes

Comedian Ben Schwartz hosting Credit: Courtesy E. & J. Gallo Winery

Happy Friday!

Let's jump into this week's agency news.

Cabernet conversations

Earlier this week, E. & J. Gallo Winery, in partnership with Endeavor Global Marketing, debuted a podcast series called "The Wine Down by Wine Dialogues," hosted by comedian Ben Schwartz. The seven-episode crash course in wine aims to educate those who love their merlot, but don't know the first thing about vino. The series, produced by IMG Original Content, will include weekly guests, like Winemaker Beth Liston from Dark Horse Wines and writer and illustrator Laura Moses. Bottoms up!

When life hands you lemons

Sunkist has launched its first national campaign in a decade with help from Edelman and post production company Therapy Studios. The digital initiative centers around a film entitled, "We Were There," which showcases the important – and often unnoticed – role that citrus plays in people's lives. The campaign is aiming to reintroduce the brand to a new consumer set in relevant ways. Lemonade, anyone?

One for the books

Miles Young, worldwide non-executive chairman of Ogilvy & Mather, has penned a sequel to David Ogilvy's "Ogilvy on Advertising" offering strategies and tops for advertising in the digital age. The book, "Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age," Young dives into topics like marketing to millennials, brand responses to social media, effectively using data and more. Young, who spent about two years on the book, also interviewed several people he considers his own "digital heroes," such as R/GA Chairman and CEO Bob Greenberg.

Consultancies are coming

Accenture Interactive, owned by global consultancy Accenture, is looking to build up its creative expertise. The digital marketing agency will acquire Meredith Xcelerated Marketing (MXM) to enhanace creative, content, b-to-c and digital marketing capabilities in North America. Some of Meredith Corporation-owned MXM's clients include Barilla, Bob Evans Restaurants, Kraft Heinz and Lowe's, among others. MXM, which has more than 450 staffers across the U.S. and Canada, reported U.S. revenue of $113 million and worldwide revenue of $117 million for 2016, according to the Ad Age Datacenter.

Health on the horizon

Those long pitch weeks at the office can be a real downer on the immune system. Horizon Media thinks it has a fix: A new on-site health center in its office. Horizon Health, managed by Marathon Health, will be staffed with a nurse practitioner to specialize in primary and preventative care and occupational health, to cover general health and chronic condition coaching. The agency's offices already offer an onsite gym, yoga and fitness studio and a dedicated room with hanging silks for meditation. So flu shots are a natural next step, right? "Self-care is the secret weapon to increased productivity and innovation," which in turn result in a healthy culture and working with clients, Eileen Benwitt, Horizon's Chief Talent Officer said in a statement. Plus, nobody wants a cubemate who's too overworked to hit the doctor for their annoying cough.

No, really, we love seeing all of your wonderful spring vacation pics on the beach right now, while we're at work. 🏖️🍹👎 pic.twitter.com/raC2KchQLk — Brokaw (@BrokawInc) March 28, 2018

Number of the week

85 – the percent of Americans who took some form of activism in the past year, such as donating to an organization in response to a national tragedy, according to a study from Backslash (TBWA's cultural editorial unit) in partnership with research firm Hall & Partners. The study also revealed that one in six Americans stopped using social media because of its effect on mental or emotional health.

