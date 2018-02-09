Agency Brief: Hyatt, Heat and Hair Loss

The Driskill in Austin, Texas, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Credit: Courtesy Hyatt

Happy Friday! Believe it or not, Super Bowl has come and gone, with Tide and Amazon getting big kudos for their commercials during the big game. E-Trade with DJ Nana and the NFL with its "Dirty Dancing" parody got quite a few laughs, too.

But we're moving on to the Agency A List, which publishes Feb. 19. Stay tuned for that! In the meanwhile, let's see what this week's agency roundup has in store.

Vacancy light is on

MullenLowe has resigned the Hyatt business due to financial and creative differences, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Representatives from MullenLowe declined to comment and Hyatt representatives did not respond to inquiry for comment. It was not immediately clear whether or not Hyatt is looking for another creative partner. MullenLowe won Hyatt's global creative account for all 12 of its hospitality brands in March 2016. At the beginning of the year, Hyatt announced that is it eliminated the chief marketing officer role, CMO role, which means Maryam Banikarim, who joined Hyatt in 2015, is no longer with the company.

Feel the heat

Deloitte-owned Heat has been ramping up the talent in its New York office, adding 27 people in the last six months. Some of the noteworthy hires include Ogilvy creatives Jeff Leaf and Robert Balog as group creative directors; former Anomaly communications lead Emily Hodkins as head of PR; former BBDO executive Sara Daino as global business director; Ogilvy global managing director Leyland Streiff as head of business leadership; and KBS executive Christine Cifra as head of team design. With a bunch of new people in place, Heat is looking to make an impact on the market in New York, said Heat President and Principal Mike Barrett in a statement.