Agency Brief: Inspiring, Hiring, Acquiring and Expiring

Happy Friday the 13th! Fun fact: The next Friday the 13th to fall in October won't happen until 2023, so get your fill of spooky stuff in today. The next Friday the 13th will in April.

Now onto this week's Agency Brief.

Ugly food duckling

Content shop Wayfarer Entertainment and The Ad Council have teamed up to create a series of videos aimed at showcasing the food waste problem in America. Each year, 40 percent of food in the country ends up in the garbage and food is the No. 1 item in U.S. landfills. The video series, which is part of The Ad Council's "Save the Food" campaign, features "Jane the Virgin" actor Brett Dier and Michelin Star chef Josiah Citrin perusing Los Angeles farmers' markets for damaged, unwanted food. Citrin, owner of Mélisse, stuns people in the videos by whipping up beautiful, gourmet dishes using the ugly produce that was thought to be expired.

Born to run

Brooklyn-based creative agency Madwell has created a campaign for the upcoming TCS New York City Marathon called "It Will Move You," focused on capturing the many emotions participants, spectators, volunteers and more feel during the 26-mile race. The initiative includes a 30-second TV spot, which will be featured on ABC, to help build buzz about the Nov. 5 event. The spot includes phrases like "It will inspire you" and "It will push you." Special storytelling videos are also being posted on social media channels leading up to the race.

Screenshot from SanDisk iXpand Base campaign Credit: Courtesy Kvell

Slinkies to make storage sexy

R/GA and creative social studio Kvell are launching an influencer campaign for the SanDisk iXpand Base, which includes unique content from four artists: John Spannos, Ilka Franz, Cristian Malagon Garcia and Forrest Aguar. Each artist-designed video and gifs showcase how the new memory storage device backs up your data and charges your iPhone at the same time. The branded content, which includes Slinkies, donuts and chattering teeth, is being featured on the artists' Instagram accounts, as well as on SanDisk and Kvell's channels.

Activation nation

If all the activation talk during New York Advertising Week was any indication, experiential is having a moment, and WPP's Berlin Cameron is the latest agency to jump aboard. The creative agency is launching a new in-house experiential arm called BCXP to create "one of a kind, interactive and tangible experiences"—think touring events, product launches and pop-up shows—for companies like Capital One, ABC and Cohn & Wolfe. The new division will be led by Managing Director Robin Potash, Creative Director Joel Arnold and Head of New Business Lori Brabant.

Huge gets supersized

McDonald's named Huge its global experience design innovation agency, the Brooklyn-based shop said this week. Huge will work on designing "a digitally enabled customer experience model that sets new standards for convenience and performance across stores, mobile devices, and the web," it said in a statement. McDonald's, like other restaurant chains, is trying to strengthen its tech connections with customers, including updates of its apps and the rollout of mobile order and pay in the U.S. Huge is opening a Chicago office to handle the work. At first, its Chicago home will be in the John Hancock Center, the same building where IPG sibling FCB Chicago is based. McDonald's is bringing its headquarters back to Chicago next year in a new building after decades in suburban Oak Brook.

Phone's ringin', dude

FCB Kuala Lumpur has won the creative business for Motorola Asia-Pacific, following a competitive pitch. The agency's Singapore office partnered with its teams in Ho Chi Minh, Jakarta, Bangkok and Manila, as well as MullenLowe in Singapore, to win the account. The shops will ring in (phone joke) excitement based on an activation plan around audience insights, while also working on promotion marketing for the region.

Girl power

Woman-led shop Terri & Sandy, Ad Age's 2017 Small Agency of the Year winner, has added more female firepower to its team with the appointment of Suzanne DeMaso as its first director of growth. DeMaso, most recently VP of business development at 360i, will help Terri & Sandy with new and organic growth. Some of the shop's current clients include Gerber, the Walt Disney Company, Avon, People magazine, Freshpet, Hain Celestial, Phonak, Wyndham Hotels, Bj's Wholesale Club and Just Born Quality Confections.

Keeping it juicy

O'Keefe Reinhard & Paul has acquired a digital marketing agency with a fun name, Juice Interactive, which has clients such as Mead Johnson Nutrition, MillerCoors and SAP Hybris. Juice, founded in 2004 by partners JoAnn Leonard and Tim Rawls, will move its staffers into OKRP's recently built office in Chicago's West Loop. The addition of Juice helps expand OKRP's integrated creative solutions with more expertise in digital and social strategy, integrated marketing campaign development, user experience design, commerce solutions and branded content.

Tweet of the week

Have a Boo-tiful Friday the 13th, everybody! pic.twitter.com/29nT7w1zvO — Brokaw (@BrokawInc) October 13, 2017

Number of the week

18 – the number of days until Halloween, so get ready to dress to impress. Send me your agency costume photos after the 31st and your photo may appear in that week's Agency Brief.

Contributing: Meg Graham and Jessica Wohl