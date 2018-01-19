Agency Brief: Mr. President, Music and McDonald's

Happy Friday! The week started off with us remembering the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday and it will wind down tomorrow with the Women's March in cities around the world. We expect to see lots of agencies supporting the cause with signs, t-shirts and more.

Now on to this week's agency roundup.

Hey Mr. President!

Duncan Channon's new "Hey World" campaign for global freelance platform Upwork playfully suggests that some famous people may want help getting stuff done, such as President Trump and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. The campaign, which launched earlier this week, includes out-of-home ads in New York, Chicago and San Francisco, as well as eight digital videos. "Hey Mr. President! Need a social media strategist?" the Trump ad says. The George R.R. Martin one says, "Need a ghostwriter to finish that saga? The suspense is killing us."

Music meld

Headphone and speaker company Bose has hired WPP to handle global creative, media, localization, production and digital marketing, following a competitive review. It was not immediately clear which agencies within WPP will work on the account. The partnership, which will kick off this spring, is aimed at amplifying and unifying Bose's external marketing services across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. WPP's Grey had been global creative AOR for Bose since December 2015. At the time, media was split between IPG's Mediahub—the media arm of Mullen—and larger media agency sibling Initiative in North America and Mediacom internationally.

Supersize strategy

DDB North America's dedicated McDonald's agency We Are Unlimited has hired James Lou as chief strategy officer, effective early February. In the newly created position, Lou will report to DDB North America Chief Strategy Officer Eric Zuncic, who joined the Omnicom shop in October. Lou will help lead Unlimited in partnership with CEO Mark Mulhern, Chief Creative Officer Toygar Bazarkaya and the rest of the executive team. Most recently, Lou led strategy for AT&T's corporate and business solutions divisions at BBDO. Now, he'll be strategizing about how to sell more Big Macs and Shamrock Shakes.

Cherry on top

Translation has hired Daniel Cherry III as its new chief strategy officer. He succeeds John Greene, who has been promoted to VP and strategy lead for Translation Enterprises, which includes the agency and United Masters music. Cherry previously held the post of chief marketing and innovation officer for the three-time Stanley Cup Champion New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. Translation also hired Fahrenheit 212's Britta Larsen as the agency's head of talent.

Measuring up

Ogilvy has begun a global campaign for CFA Institute, the global association of investment management professionals, named "Let's Measure Up." The campaign, which is meant to raise awareness of the CFA charter, includes print, digital, TV, out-of-home, social media, a dedicated website, event activations and PR support. It's running across Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Singapore, the U.K. and the U.S.

Macaroni for millennials

San Francisco-based agency Traction has been named AOR for Riviana Foods' Ronzoni, Creamette and American Beauty pasta brands. The aim on the account is for Traction to use strategic and creative leadership to help the three brands refresh their messaging and reach younger Millennial audiences.

Taking initiative

IPG Mediabrand's Initiative has hired Pele Cortizo-Burgess as its U.S. chief strategy officer, effective immediately. He is reporting to U.S. CEO Amy Strong. In addition to leading a team of 20 strategists, Cortizo-Burgess will make sure that Initiative's proprietary tools and processes are used by all client teams. Most recently, Cortizo-Burgess was MEC's global chief creative officer as well as its president of strategy and communications planning for North America.

Tweet of the week

Every day, we are given a choice. When it comes to the treatment of people, silence is not an option. So, every day, we strive to live up to Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and put People First. #rpalove #mlkday pic.twitter.com/p6E6uJ5Y2Y — RPA (@RPA_advertising) January 15, 2018

Number of the week

134 – the percent increase from 2016 to 2017 in the number of agency acquisitions made by consulting firms, such as Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, KPMG and McKinsey, according to R3's M&A analysis for 2017. These consulting companies invested $1.2 billion in buying agencies last year. On the agency holding group side, including WPP, Dentsu, Omnicom, Interpublic and Publicis, agency acquisitions declined 46 percent to $1.8 billion.