Agency Brief: Pizza, Promotions and Partnerships

Pizza pickup

Domino's has picked a new Hispanic agency of record following a competitive review. The Community won the account, which LatinWorks has handled since 2005. The pitch exercise focused on how Domino's, best known for delivery, could strengthen its presence in the carryout business, according to Jose Molla, co-founder and chief creative officer of The Community. When pizza is delivered "all the glory of that moment goes to Domino's" but if someone in the family picks up the pizza and brings it home "all the glory is yours," says Molla. "We played with those emotional moments that happen around going to get the pizza." The team that pitched the business is working on the account out of the agency's Miami office, with the first work set to appear in the middle of the year. As a result of the new business win, The Community plans to add some positions, including in analytics as well as one creative pair, Molla says. LatinWorks' relationship with Domino's "has been stellar" and ended amicably, says LatinWorks CEO Manny Flores. "it wasn't a nasty divorce at all."

Martin Agency women's up

For the first time in The Martin Agency's 53-year history, the Interpublic Group shop has a female CCO as Karen Costello takes the creative helm. Costello succeeds Martin Agency creative veteran Joe Alexander, who exited the shop in December following an internal investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment by the creative chief, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Costello has been with Martin since mid-2017 and has been leading creative for all global and domestic Mondelez business, which includes Oreo, Ritz, Good Thins and Chips Ahoy. Before Martin, Costello was executive creative director at Deutsch in Los Angeles.

Arizona alliance

More than a dozen rival Arizona agencies have decided to put their differences aside to create Arizona Advertising Guild, also known as AZAG, to collectively share with the world what makes the state great. Arizona, the group states, is the second-fastest-growing state in the U.S. and Phoenix is the 5th largest city in the country. The goal of AZAG is to attract top-tier talent and marketers. Some of the agencies who have joined the partnership include Fingerpaint, Six Degrees, Big Yam and Ideas Collide. "We live in a great state and the agencies here are doing amazing work; it's time more people knew about it," says Marianne Guenther, CEO of Big Yam, The Parsons Agency, and AZAG President.

Hole in one

Creative team Henrik Düfke and Felipe Montt met at BBH New York in 2010, where they worked on clients such as Google, Sprite and Johnnie Walker. And now the duo has launched their own shop: Golf. The agency's name is actually an abbreviation of four fictional characters named Goldblum, Oppenheimer, Laumann and Friedberg, who sounded like they'd play golf, according to Düfke and Montt. The agency, which officially opened earlier this month and is based in Stockholm, will work with clients as well as invest and run its own brands. Its first venture id Nufferton, a loungewear label sold in several stores in New York, such as Opening Ceremony, and which has been featured in Vogue. Oh, by the way, Düfke and Montt don't like golf.

Drumroll, please

Austin-based independent agency Drumroll has expanded its footprint with an office in New York. The new East Coast operation will be led by John McGarry, who is coming onboard as the agency's chief growth officer. Drumroll also acquired McGarry's branded content marketing shop, 2mrw. Drumroll Co-Founer, CEO and CCO Kirk Drummond previously worked with McGarry for more than five years at T3 to develop the agency's digital business and create the T3 Labs innovation program.

Boomerang

After being away from Havas for two years, Tim Maleeny has returned as chief strategy officer for North America. Maleeny, who previously worked at Havas from 2013 to 2016, most recently was executive director of strategy at R/GA. He will also serve as president of Havas New York, under the leadership of New York CEO Laura Maness. "Havas has always been the most innovative of the holding companies, and there's renewed momentum across the network, so I'm incredibly excited to be back," said Maleeny in a statement.

Contributing: Jessica Wohl