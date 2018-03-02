Agency Brief: Tigers, Tote Bags and Talent

Pei Wei Tiger Credit: @PeiWei_Tiger via Twitter

Happy first Friday of March, which is Women's History Month! It just so happens that entries will open this month for Ad Age's Women to Watch list, so don't forget to nominate your favorite female leaders.

Onto this week's agency news.

It's 2018, everyone has a twitter now. — Pei Wei Tiger (@PeiWei_Tiger) February 27, 2018

Tiger tweets

Pei Wei picked Siltanen & Partners as its creative agency of record. The agency began working on the restaurant brand in October and its work is rolling out this month, including a Tiger character being introduced in a campaign and in restaurants. "We believed the brand was in need of a refresh in order to achieve its full potential," Pei Wei Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Solano, who joined the fast casual chain in 2017, said in a statement. This being 2018, Tiger even gets his own Twitter handle, @peiwei_tiger. Tweets began appearing in late February.

An item available in Mktg's new online merchandise store Credit: Courtesy Mktg

Staff sweatshirts

Mktg has created an online store for the agency, with branded merchandise like sweatshirts and tote bags designed by its creatives. The first 16 items were mainly designed by Mktg's New York Studio team, but more items will be added by employees from other offices around the world. The store will also evolve into a platform for the agency's staffers to showcase their own artwork and handcrafted goods, like an Etsy.com.

Banking on Boston

MullenLowe has appointed Kelly Fredrickson, most recently the senior VP and channel marketing executive of Bank of America, as the president of its flagship Boston office. Fredrickson succeeds Geoff Cottrill, who left the agency last spring. MullenLowe's Boston office, which is the largest in the agency's network, leads work for clients such as JetBlue, Royal Caribbean, American Greetings and Burger King. During Fredrickson's time at Bank of America, she managed advertising programming, agency management and brand visual identity. She also handled strategic and creative leadership across all marketing channels and lines of business, including the Bank of America master brand and the Merrill Lynch investment unit.

Culture is key

The Martin Agency has promoted Carmina Drummond to chief culture officer, a newly created role. Drummond, most recently senior VP and managing director of agency operations, is now the fourth female executive member of the Interpublic Group of Cos. agency. The others include Chief Financial Officer Janet White, CEO Kristen Cavallo and Chief Creative Officer Karen Costello. In January, Costello became the first female in The Martin Agency's 53-year history to take the creative helm, succeeding Martin Agency creative veteran Joe Alexander, who exited the shop in December following an internal investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Digital spirits

Jägermeister has hired Firstborn as its digital agency of record, following a competitive review. The Dentsu Aegis Network agency will look to increase awareness and engagement through digital and reinforce the liqueur's positioning as a premium brand. The appointment comes after Jägermeister recently launched a new brand platform and initiative in partnership with global lead agency Opperman Weiss, which targets the millennial audience by focusing on the brand's German roots and "spirited irreverence," the company states.

San Francisco dreaming

Translation has hired Kenneth Pang in the newly created role of business leader for new and existing accounts on the West Coast, including Alaska Airlines. He will be based in San Francisco. Pang previously was principal of his own consulting firm named Sec 127, which worked with clients like Microsoft, Nestle and Gatorade.

Tweet of the week

We are proud to celebrate #WomensHistoryMonth for all of March, in honor of which we have asked employees throughout the network to tell us what #WHM means to them. We are excited to share their responses with you throughout the month with the hashtag #FCBWomensHistoryMonth. — FCBglobal (@FCBglobal) March 1, 2018

Number of the week

4,000 – the number of employees across 42 countries in the newly merged agency Burson Cohn & Wolfe. WPP PR shops Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe have united, with Cohn & Wolfe Chief Executive Officer Donna Imperato taking the helm as CEO. Don Baer, Burson-Marsteller's worldwide chair and CEO, is shifting to the role of chairman.

Contributing: Jessica Wohl