Amnesty International's 'The Refugee Nation' and McCann New York Are Top Winners at the 2017 One Show

Most Popular

"The Refugee Nation," a campaign for Amnesty International from Ogilvy New York that sent a team of refugee athletes to the Olympics -- with their own anthem and their own flag, earned the Best of Show at the One Club's 44th Annual One Show Awards. The campaign additionally earned One Show best of discipline honors in the design and cross-platform categories.

"In a year rife with political discord and social upheaval all around the world, 'The Refugee Nation' is a prime example of how our industry can both reflect and influence our culture," said Kevin Swanepoel, The One Club for Creativity CEO said in a statement.

McCann New York also earned the Agency of the Year honor, continuing a stellar awards season run. It earned the top agency nod at the Andy Awards and earlier this week at the ADC Annual Awards. The agency earned a Best of Discipline honor in the interactive category for the already much-decorated "Field Trip to Mars," for Lockheed Martin, which also nabbed this year's "Client of the Year" title.

Ogilvy & Mather earned the prize for Network of the Year while Omnicon claimed the Holding Company of the Year title. Droga5 was crowned the Independent Agency of the Year.

The Penta Pencil honor, which celebrates long-lasting and successful client-agency partnerships, went to both Wieden and Kennedy and Nike and TBWA/Media Arts Lab and Apple.

These winners will be honored tonight in New York at the One Show's final gala at Cipriani Wall Street.

On Wednesday night, the One Show announced other 2017 winners, including Cultural Driver honorees, celebrated for their impact on pop culture. Beyonce's "Formation," created out of PrettyBird, earned the Gold pencil; Boost Mobile's "Boost Your Voice" from 180 L.A. earned Silver while the Green Pencil, honoring environmentally conscious efforts went to Saltwater Brewery's "Edible Six Pack Rings," created out of We Believers.

See the other best of discipline winners from this week's festivities below.

Film; Moving Image Craft

Channel 4: "We're the Superhumans" for the Rio Paralympics

4Creative/London; Director: Dougal Wilson, Blink London

Intellectual Property

Volvo: Roam Delivery

Ogilvy PR, London; OgilvyOne, London

Mobile; Direct

Swedish Tourist Association: The Swedish Number

INGO/Stockholm; Grey PR&Activation, New York; Cohn & Wolfe/Stockholm

Radio

Netflorist "A War of Words -- Anniversary Forgotten"

FCB Johannesburg; Hey Papa Legend Johannnesburg

Social Media

Pink Ribbon Deutschland "Check Before It's Removed"

Pink Ribbon 'Check Before It's Removed' Credit: DDB

DDB Group Berlin, Germany

UX:UI

Headspace "Reword"

Leo Burnett/Melbourne + Studio Pancho/Melbourne

Branded Entertainment

Qualcomm Snapdragonn: "Lifeline"

Print & Outdoor

Transport Accident Commission Victoria: Meet Graham

Clemenger BBDO/Melbourne

Public Relations

The Brady Foundation: "Zero Minutes of Fame"

Ogilvy & Mather/Chicago

Responsive Environments

Construction and Transport Department of the Canton of Basel-Stadt: "Kunstmuseum Basel Light Frieze"

Städtebau & Architektur, Hochbauamt by iart ag/Basel + Christ & Gantenbein/Basel