Amnesty International's 'The Refugee Nation' and McCann New York Are Top Winners at the 2017 One Show

Most Popular
"The Refugee Nation," a campaign for Amnesty International from Ogilvy New York that sent a team of refugee athletes to the Olympics -- with their own anthem and their own flag, earned the Best of Show at the One Club's 44th Annual One Show Awards. The campaign additionally earned One Show best of discipline honors in the design and cross-platform categories.
"In a year rife with political discord and social upheaval all around the world, 'The Refugee Nation' is a prime example of how our industry can both reflect and influence our culture," said Kevin Swanepoel, The One Club for Creativity CEO said in a statement.
McCann New York also earned the Agency of the Year honor, continuing a stellar awards season run. It earned the top agency nod at the Andy Awards and earlier this week at the ADC
Ogilvy & Mather earned the prize for Network of the Year while Omnicon claimed the Holding Company of the Year title. Droga5 was crowned the Independent Agency of the Year.
The Penta Pencil honor, which celebrates long-lasting and successful client-agency partnerships, went to both Wieden and Kennedy and Nike and TBWA/Media Arts Lab and Apple.
These winners will be honored tonight in New York at the One Show's final gala at Cipriani Wall Street.
On Wednesday night, the One Show announced other 2017 winners, including Cultural Driver honorees, celebrated for their impact on pop culture. Beyonce's "Formation," created out of PrettyBird, earned the Gold pencil; Boost Mobile's "Boost Your Voice" from 180 L.A. earned Silver while the Green Pencil, honoring environmentally conscious efforts went to Saltwater Brewery's "Edible Six Pack Rings," created out of We Believers.
See the other best of discipline winners from this week's festivities below.
Film; Moving Image Craft
Channel 4: "We're the Superhumans" for the Rio Paralympics
4Creative/London; Director: Dougal Wilson, Blink London
Intellectual Property
Volvo: Roam Delivery
Ogilvy PR, London; OgilvyOne, London
Mobile; Direct
Swedish Tourist Association: The Swedish Number
INGO/Stockholm; Grey PR&Activation, New York; Cohn & Wolfe/Stockholm
Radio
Netflorist "A War of Words -- Anniversary Forgotten"
FCB Johannesburg; Hey Papa Legend Johannnesburg
Social Media
Pink Ribbon Deutschland "Check Before It's Removed"
DDB Group Berlin, Germany
UX:UI
Headspace "Reword"
Leo Burnett/Melbourne + Studio Pancho/Melbourne
Branded Entertainment
Qualcomm Snapdragonn: "Lifeline"
Print & Outdoor
Transport Accident Commission Victoria: Meet Graham
Clemenger BBDO/Melbourne
Public Relations
The Brady Foundation: "Zero Minutes of Fame"
Ogilvy & Mather/Chicago
Responsive Environments
Construction and Transport Department of the Canton of Basel-Stadt: "Kunstmuseum Basel Light Frieze"
Städtebau & Architektur, Hochbauamt by iart ag/Basel + Christ & Gantenbein/Basel
Light Frieze - New Building of the Kunstmuseum Basel from iart on Vimeo.