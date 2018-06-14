Apple, Spike Jonze and 'It's a Tide Ad' win best in show at AICP Awards

"Welcome Home," Apple's fanciful spot from TBWAMedia Arts Lab, and the "It's a Tide Ad" Super Bowl campaign from Saatchi & Saatchi, took top honors at the Association of Independent Commercial Producers Show at the Musieum of Modern Art in New York City Thursday night.

Apple's musical short film was directed by Spike Jonze from MJZ and features FKA Twigs as a forlorn office worker who finds her world literally expanded by a song by Anderson .Paak played on her Apple Home virtual assistant. The spot won in the Advertising Excellence/Single Commercial category.

Viewers of this year's Super Bowl were treated to a total of four spots for Tide, each building on the other and causing fans to question whether every other ad during the game was an ad for Tide. The campaign won in the Advertising Excellence/Campaign category and was directed by Traktor of Rattling Stick.

Earlier this week, "Fearless Girl," the lauded collaboration between McCann New York and State Street Global Advisors, was named Most Next, the top honor at the AICP Next Awards. The win comes with a $5,000 grant from the AICP Foundation made to an educational institution of the winner's choosing. McCann chose Girls Who Invest, a non-profit dedicated to increasing the representation of women in portfolio management and executive leadership in the asset management industry.

BBDO New York won 10 awards, making it the most-honored agency, followed by Wieden & Kennedy with eight, TBWAMedia Arts Lab with seven, McCann New York with five, Saatchi & Saatchi with four and Leo Burnett and Apple's in-house agency with three apiece.

MJZ was the most-honored production company at the AICP Awards, with 13 wins, followed by m ss ng p eces and Craft New York/Traction Creative with four each. The Corner Shop, Furlined, O Positive and Smuggler took three apiece.

Jonze and Matthijs van Heijningen were the most-honored directors, with five wins each. They were followed by David Shane of O Positive, Malik Vitthal of The Corner Shop and Dougal Wilson of Furlined, each with three.