Arnold hires We Are Unlimited ECD, Wunderman CCO joins Rauxa

Max Geraldo Credit: Arnold Worldwide

Arnold Worldwide appointed Max Geraldo as executive creative director. Most recently, he was an ECD at We Are Unlimited, Omnicom's dedicated McDonald's shop, helping to launch the "$1 $2 $3" Dollar Menu. Previously, he held positions at FCB in Brazil and Chicago, JWT, Almap and TBWA São Paulo, working with clients like Nivea, Volkswagen, FedEx, HP, Nissan and Pepsi.

Lincoln Bjorkman Credit: Rauxa

Lincoln Bjorkman joins Rauxa as chief creative officer. Previously, he was global chief creative officer at Wunderman, leading more than 2,000 creatives and working with clients like Microsoft, Shell, Best Buy, Dell and GSK. Bjorkman also won the Cannes Effectiveness Lion for American Express's "Small Business Saturday." The agency has also hired Becky Kitlan as a creative director, who joins from Tribal Worldwide and has held positions at Huge and AKQA. Associate Creative Directors Jessica Lee and Devon Keiderling have both been promoted to creative director.

Marisstella Marinkovic and Sara Bamossy Credit: Pitch

Project Worldwide agency Pitch has named Sara Bamossy and Marisstella Marinkovic as co-CEOs. This is a reunion for the pair, who were partners at Saatchi & Saatchi for seven years. Bamossy has been chief strategy officer at Pitch since 2014, working with clients like Microsoft, Burger King and Public Storage. Most recently, Marinkovic was SVP, managing director at Innocean USA.

Will Claflin, Alaina Muniz, and Kevin Redmond Credit: CTP

Boston comms agency CTP has made a number of creative hires: Jenny Crandall joins social media & content specialist; Dustin Junkert comes on as senior search specialist; Katie Silver has been named a production designer and Amanda Mulroy joins as media coordinator. The shop has also made a number of promotions: Kevin Redmond beomes VP, director of growth and innovation; Alaina Muniz moves up to director of digital marketing; Ariel Perry is now senior digital experience specialist; Haley King is social media & content specialist and Will Claflin has moved up to senior content creator.