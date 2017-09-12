Awesomeness Starts an In-House Creative Shop

Credit: Courtesy Awesomeness

Gen Z-focused multimedia company Awesomeness has formed an in-house creative agency, dubbed Wildness, to help advertising clients develop branded content campaigns informed by data.

Awesomeness hired a duo from Play Productions, including founder and CEO Jamie Moore and Creative Affairs VP Jared Seltzer, to run Wildness. The Wildness team will also include Awesomeness staffers who have been working on branded content and some Play Production freelancers.

"It's important to us that this is a creative-led team, really working on creatively focused solutions," says Awesomeness President Brett Bouttier.

The in-house agency will allow Awesomeness to take on a higher volume of content because it will no longer have to farm out work to any outside companies, says Awesomeness CEO Jordan Levin, who joined the company in May. Wildness will also be able to better control the process and use its understanding of the Awesomeness network brands to better create and integrate content across channels, he says.

Wildness will work with brand marketers such as Hollister across Awesomeness networks -- which include AwesomenessTV, DreamWorksTV and Awestruck -- to provide them with content that fits their particular communities, Levin adds.

"Whereas the branded content team in the past was more aligned with the sales team, we recognized that we needed a group that was more autonomous within the larger company," Levin says, "to work with external and internal partners to add creative value across the board and connect all of the capabilities and assets that we have to deploy for our advertising partners," Some of those assets include Awesomeness' consumer and audience insights and talent resources.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article said Wildness means Awesomeness will no longer farm out aspects of assignments from clients. Awesomness has not outsourced work, according to Awesomeness CEO Jordan Levin, but will now be able to take on more without any need to farm some out.