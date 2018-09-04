BSSP has a new chief creative officer

(From l.) BSSP leaders Greg Stern, John Butler, David Eastman and Matthey Curry Credit: BSSP

Sausalito, California-based independent agency Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners has named Matthew Curry, former 72andSunny group creative director, its new chief creative officer.

Curry's appointment is the latest step in the leadership succession plan that the agency's founding partners Greg Stern and John Butler began about a year ago, starting with the appointment of David Eastman as chief operating officer in fall of 2017.

Eastman now steps into Stern's former CEO role, while Curry takes over the creative reins from Butler. Both Stern and Butler take on the titles of co-chairs and will remain active in certain aspects of the agency's business, such as key client interactions.

The transition happens as BSSP, which was recently named an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year, celebrates its 25th anniversary. Six months after resigning its 12-year clent Mini, it landed another auto brand, Mitsubishi and ended the year with a rise in revenue.

Curry begins his new post this month. At 72andSunny he oversaw clients including Google, Activision and Starbucks. He's also had stints at David&Goliath, AKQA, Saatchi & Saatchi and Ogilvy, working with clients including Beats by Dre, Nike, Toyota, Johnnie Walker, Kia and Motorola.

"Matt is the result of a year-long search for a CCO," said Butler in a statement. "In handing over the reins creatively, we wanted someone who had respect for what had come before, with the ability and broad-mindedness to see what needs to come next."

Along with Mitsubishi, the agency's client roster includes 2K Sports, Greyhound, Blue Shield of California, Premier Protein, PowerBar, FootJoy and Sovos Brand.