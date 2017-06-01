Burger King's McWhopper Proposal Nabs 2017 Grand Effie

The North American Grand Effie for 2017 has gone to Burger King for its McWhopper Proposal campaign, created by Y&R New Zealand, which invited its biggest rival McDonald's to make peace.

Work from Burger King's McWhopper campaign.

Burger King was also named the Creative Marketer of the Year for 2017 in March by the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Even though McDonald's declined Burger King's peace offering in 2015, the campaign carried on and the brand "continued to stoke the flames with iconic billboard placements, social influencers and a carefully crafted media kit disguised as a website," according to the winner's Grand Effie entry. The campaign, which was also supported by David The Agency, ABPR, Code & Theory and Turner Duckworth, sold "a truckload of burgers" and "helped World Peace," the entry said.

Unlike awards that single out creativity, the Effie Awards are designed to honor the marketing that shows the best results.

"This year's Grand Effie winner proved once again that when agencies and clients exhibit shared courage to support a bold, insightful idea, the results can indeed be both creatively outstanding and indisputably effective - even against the greatest odds," said Vineet Mehra, exec VP and chief marketing officer of Ancestry and member of the 2017 Grand Effie Jury and Effie Worldwide's Board of Directors.

Other Grand Effie finalists and Gold Award winners include: Be the Match and Space150's "Be the Guy;" Lockheed Martin and McCann New York's "Field Trip to Mars;" Seventh Generation and 72andSunny's "How Seventh Generation turned the environment into a personal matter for millennial moms;" Donate Like America and The Martin Agency's "Even An Asshole Can Save A Life;" Office Depot OfficeMax and McCann New York's "The Co-Worker Collection;" and SimplyGo Mini and Ogilvy & Mather's "Breathless Choir - The triumph of the why over the what."

Unilever and PepsiCo tied as the most effective marketers in North America, while IBM was ranked as the most effective brand and Interpublic Group was listed as the most effective holding company group. This is IPG's first time holding the top spot. Ogilvy & Mather was named the most effective agency network; McCann New York came in No. 1 with agency office, moving up 12 slots from 2016; and Droga5 took the top spot for independent agency.

For the global 2017 Effie Effectiveness Index, Unilever, Vodafone, WPP, BBDO Worldwide, Sancho BBDO and ACG Advertising Agency came in first in the categories of Most Effective marketer, brand, agency holding group, agency network, agency office and independent agency, respectively.