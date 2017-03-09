New Carmichael Lynch CEO Fischer to Focus on Discipline 'Interdependence'

New Carmichael Lynch CEO Marcus Fischer Credit: Courtesy Carmichael Lynch

Newly appointed Carmichael Lynch CEO Marcus Fischer – the agency's fourth chief executive in its 55-year history – said he will focus on furthering the shop's collaboration and interdependence of disciplines.

Mr. Fischer will retain his title of president while taking on the dual role of CEO. He succeeds Mike Lescarbeau, who will move into the position of executive chairman in which he will serve in more of a spokesperson capacity and continue to serve as "the face of the agency," said Mr. Fischer.

Over the last few years, Carmichael Lynch has focused a lot of energy on bringing different parts of the business together, such as advertising and PR. Last year, the shop promoted Julie Batliner, president of the PR division, and Marty Senn, chief creative officer, to managing partners. Both Ms. Batliner and Mr. Senn will now report into Mr. Fischer.

"We purposely moved from collaboration to integration to now interdependence among all the disciplines in the building," said Mr. Fischer. "The success of one discipline and one part of the business is dependent on the other discipline being part of it -- the diversity of disciplines coming together strengthens creative output."

Mr. Fischer said the agency has seen the benefits of this collaboration already, having garnered more than 16% growth in 2016 while increasing headcount by 43%. Some of the shop's new business wins in 2016 included U.S. Bank, Arla Foods and Truvia.

Since Mr. Fischer rejoined the agency in 2013, having previously worked at Carmichael Lynch from 2003 to 2008, the shop has seen four years of consecutive double-digit revenue growth. The agency, he said, is already off to a "very strong" start in 2017.

In addition to continuing to grow the shop's creative, media, PR, analytics and content disciplines, Mr. Fischer said he plans on maintaining Carmichael Lynch's culture, which has led to strong employee retention. The agency's turnover rate in 2016 was less than 10%. He added that "retaining and attracting the right talent turns into the right kind of clients and the right culture."