Edelman Names Carol Potter President and CEO for Europe

Carol Potter Credit: Edelman

Edelman has promoted Carol Potter to president and CEO of Europe, where she joins a team of women – including the chief operating officer and the chief financial officer – leading the region for the independent global communications company.

Ms. Potter will relocate to London in February from Dubai, where she moved to join Edelman in 2015 as executive vice-chairman of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, after many years in advertising.

She started her career as an account executive in London, and moved into global client service before taking a big leap into a role that a decade ago was a huge challenge, especially for a foreign woman, when she moved to Beijing as president and CEO of BBDO Greater China in 2004. She was there for 10 years, participating in the enormous changes taking place in the fast-evolving China ad market.

Ms. Potter said she hopes that her long experience in Asia will help to keep pushing the business forward in the slower-growing European region.

She said, "The impact of social media and ecommerce has been huge in Asia, and our experience in making big strides forward in those areas will be helpful to all our clients … [Europe has] amazing capabilities in creative, planning and digital that meet the demands of the new landscape."

In her Asia role, she has already been working on multinational business with a number of Edelman's largest clients, including Starbucks and Unilever.

Ms. Potter was named one of Ad Age's Women to Watch in 2005 when she was global business director on Unilever, one of JWT's biggest global acccounts. In a globetrotting life and career, she has also worked in New York, Sydney and Tokyo.

At Edelman, she succeeds Michael Stewart, whose move to the role of global vice chairman was announced in September.