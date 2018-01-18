Laundry Service Bags Celestial Seasonings Tea

Celestial Seasonings Chamomile Tea Credit: Celestial Seasonings

Celestial Seasonings, a tea brand that has been part of consumers' lives since 1969, is looking for a new spin with Laundry Service.

The agency begins working with Celestial Seasonings following an internally run review in which it was awarded digital media, social strategy, creative, content creation, community management, and media buying for the company. R/GA Chicago previously worked on the business. Representatives from R/GA were not immediately available for comment.

Celestial Seasonings Vice President of Marketing Tim Collins told Ad Age that the brand decided to work with Laundry Service on its digital-first marketing strategy because of the shop's "sophisticated approach to content." He says that Laundry Service is able to create content with unique messages for specific audiences along different paths to purchase.

Amy Hellickson, global managing director of Laundry Service, says that the agency is looking to increase brand awareness for Celestial Seasonings. The company is in a commodity-based industry, so it can be a challenge to get people to choose one type of tea brand over another on a grocery store shelf.

Laundry Service is working with Celestial Seasonings to better connect with consumers by sharing the brand's identity and stories, such as the fact that it doesn't use paper tabs with strings on the end of teabags in order generate less garbage in the environment.

While the target demographic is mainly female, the age range is vast and can include anyone 18 years and older, says Hellickson. She says the agency is also looking to engage new audiences, such as organic food lovers or people who use teabags for art.

Retail sales of tea in the U.S. are closing in on $9 billion for the first time, according to a report released at the end of 2016 by market research firm Packaged Facts.