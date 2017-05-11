Coltrane Curtis: Influence Is Not for Sale, and Other Mistakes Marketers Make

Coltrane Curtis

Most Popular

Influencer marketing is the most powerful tool in a marketer's toolbox, but the term "influence" is widely misunderstood, said Team Epiphany founder and Managing Partner Coltrane Curtis at the One Club's Creative Summit Thursday.

"Influence is a force of nature. Influence is not for sale; you can't sell influence," said Curtis, who started Team Epiphany in 2004. The influencer marketing shop works with brands like Coca-Cola, Nike, HBO, Cadillac, Heineken, Hendrick's Gin and Google.

Curtis said the business of influence has five key principles that marketers have to always remember, the first of which is: "Pay for play. No fucking way."

"If you pay solely for amplification, you don't get organic support," he said, adding that "you can't buy cool." The best way to work with influencers, which is a little more work, is to co-create with them. Also, he said to look at communities rather than individuals because it's the influencer's community that activates things and moves culture.

The second principle is to keep in mind is that brands don't influence people; people do. "Brands generally hire the people to create the energy around the products they're making," said Curtis.

Third: Influencers are not media outlets. Curtis said influencers are people and marketers should use them for engagement, not impressions. The clever way for marketers to use their media budget is to put dollars behind an influencer's post to amplify the message because it'll help get more eyes on the content, he said.

Next up, Curtis said to remember that celebrities are not influencers; the network or community that created them are the influencers. "Would Kim or Kayne be who they are without a team that created them? Nope. Influencers often shape the personalities, looks and decisions of celebrities," he said. Sometimes, celebrities will get involved with a campaign for free if they see an influencer in their own community who's already taking part.

Celebrities are also inherently inauthentic in today's day and age, said Curtis, and in the last month, more than 90 businesses, celebrities and musicians have been called out for deceptive marketing efforts on social media. Micro-influencer campaigns, however, are 6.7 times more efficient per engagement than influencers with large followings, and with a lower cost per engagement, influencers net a higher return on investment than a generic celebrity.

Lastly, Curtis said influence is not a tactic – it's a strategy. Influencers should be baked into every stage, from conceptualization and research to execution and scale, in order to achieve the most success, he said.

For Glenfiddich, which was aging out a bit, Team Epiphany was able to garner 150.6 million media impressions in hip outlets like GQ and Esquire by partnering with street-style influencer Josh Peskowitz. The influencer went to the Glenfiddich factory in Scotland and created a modern fashion collection entrenched in Scotch history, said Curtis.

But what about sales results? Curtis said in order for Team Epiphany to see sales results for a business, the brand needs to let the agency "look under the hood," which doesn't always happen. However, the agency tracks certain metrics when possible, such as helping Nike sell a quarter of a million dollars' worth of shoes in the first four hours of Complex Con.