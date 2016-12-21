Creative Leader Mark Fitzloff Is Leaving Wieden & Kennedy

Most Popular

Wieden & Kennedy's longtime creative leader Mark Fitzloff is leaving at the end of the month. To replace him, the agency will reunite Eric Baldwin and Jason Bagley, who returns from a stint at Deutsch, as the new executive creative directors in Portland starting in January.

Mark Fitzloff Credit: Wieden & Kennedy

W&K said in a statement that Mr. Fitzloff, who held the title of executive creative director and started at the agency as a copywriter in 1999, is leaving "for a new creative opportunity."

Messrs. Baldwin and Bagley worked together at W&K as creative directors from 2006 to 2011, and were responsible for the agency's most famous work of the decade, Old Spice's "Man Your Man Could Smell Like" and the subsequent "Responses" campaign.

Most recently, Mr. Baldwin has been part of the team building out the agency's creative technology and product innovation offering, The Lodge, and overseeing work on KFC. Mr. Bagley moved to Deutsch Los Angeles earlier this year as chief creative officer.

Jason Bagley and Eric Baldwin Credit: Wieden & Kennedy

"Eric and Jason leave a ridiculous trail of great work behind them as they step into their new roles," said Colleen DeCourcy, W&K's global chief creative officer. "Naturally curious and capable across all kinds of media, these two don't leave any opportunity on the table when building a brand."

The changes come less than two months after W&K did a major reorganization, creating a vastly expanded, more diverse leadership team as part of the vision for the next generation of the agency. Dave Luhr, global president of W&K, and Ms. DeCourcy, who shifted from global executive creative director to global chief creative officer, are evolving the shop's nine-person partner model into a 24-person "stakeholder" group. Mr. Fitzloff was part of the stakeholder team. From 2013 to 2014, he was part of the global management team as co-global executive creative director. In 2014, he returned to the executive creative director role in Portland, W&K's largest office.

"Being a leader in this crazy place is not for the faint of heart," said W&K Chairman and Co-founder Dan Wieden in the agency's statement. " We wish Mark the best in his up and coming adventure."