Wikimedia gets a CCO, Deutsch hires Batista as head of design

Adhemas Batista Credit: Deutsch

Deutsch has hired Adhemas Batista as EVP, head of design. With more than two decades of experience, Batista has worked with agencies like Ogilvy & Mather, Anomaly, TBWAChiatDay and Goodby Silverstein & Partners. He has led design projects for brands including Toyota, Gatorade, Coca-Cola, Adidas and Doritos, among others. In 2016, he managed design direction for UNICEF's short film "Malak and the Boat," which earned five Cannes Lions, including the Grand Prix for Good.

Nichole Geddes and Brad Meyers Credit: 215 McCann

215 McCann appointed two creative directors. Nichole Geddes joins from Heat, where she worked on projects for EA Sports, Hotwire, Ubisoft, Dolby and The San Francisco AIDS Foundation. She also worked on "Madden the Movie," which was recognized at Cannes, the Effies, the Clios and Shorty Awards. Brad Meyers joins from DigitasLBi San Francisco, where he was group creative director on projects for Taco Bell and PlayStation. His work has been recognized at Cannes, the One Show, the Effies and the Clios.

Michelle Roufa Credit: mcgarrybowen New York

Michelle Roufa has been promoted to executive creative director on Verizon at Mcgarrybowen New York. Previously, she was group creative director, helping the agency to win a portion of the Verizon b2b account. She has worked at Ogilvy & Mather, Y&R, Hill Holliday, M&C Saatchi, FCB and Digitas, on brands including Little Caesars, Cherry Coke, Fanta, Ikea, and Dove. She is also the author of "The Norma Gene," a science fiction novel which released by Bitingduck Press in 2015.

Dan Rutherford Credit: Karmarama

London-based Karmarama has hired Dan Rutherford as executive creative director. He began his career at digital agency Outside Line, working for clients like Beck's, Budweiser and British Gas. His work for Rekorderlig Cider won accolades from D&AD, the Clios, Circle Awards and British Arrows. He moved to Saatchi & Saatchi when it acquired Outside Line and worked for clients including Toyota Europe, VISA Europe and Direct Line.

Heather Walls Credit: Myleen Hollero/Wikimedia Foundation

Heather Walls is the new chief creative officer at the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit organization that supports Wikipedia. Previously, she served as interim chief communications officer at the foundation, and as creative director before that. She trained as an architect at Harvard University's Graduate School of Design and spent the first years of her career designing spaces for homes and museums including a special collections room for the California Academy of Sciences.

Ross Clugston Credit: Superunion

Brand consultancy Superunion has hired Ross Clugston as executive creative director in the U.S. Originally from Australia, Clugston bring over 15 years' worth of industry experience, including several years in San Francisco and New York as creative director at Interbrand. He has worked with brands like Qualcomm, Microsoft, Amazon, Mars Wrigley, Google, Disney and Nissan.

Piper Hickman Credit: 360i

360i appointed Piper Hickman as group creative director. She will help lead creative for clients including Hanes and Champion. Hickman joins after seven years as a freelancer at companies like VML, Havas Worldwide, The Barbarian Group, Untitled Worldwide, JWT, Ogilvy, TAXI, Y&R and McCann. Prior to freelancing, she worked as a copywriter and creative director at shops like DDB, Saatchi & Saatchi and Mcgarrybowen. Hickman is a frequent panel member of "She Works Hard for the Money," a series meant to inspire and advise women pursuing advertising on managing money and fair pay.

Aimee Luther and Andy Nathan Credit: Fortnight Collective

Aimee Luther will lead Fortnight Collective's first international office in London, as managing director. Previously, she was managing director of BMB. The agency was founded a year ago in Boulder, Colorado by Andy Nathan, former chief marketing officer of U.S. creative shop Victors & Spoils. The London office will partner with the Boulder office on projects for Nestle Purina, The Safe+Fair Food Company and blockchain coffee brand Bext360. It will also work with U.K. clients including The Empathy Business and male suicide prevention charity CALM.

Dave Sonderman Credit: The Shipyard

Dave Sonderman joined The Shipyard as chief creative officer. Previously, Sonderman was executive vice president and chief creative officer at GSW Advertising. He has worked on like Apple, HP, PGA Tours, Victoria's Secret, BMW Financial Services, GE Healthcare, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Listerine. His work has been recognized by the Clios, the Emmy Awards and Cannes Lions.