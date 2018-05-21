Jason Musante becomes CCO at Huge, MullenLowe LA hires four

Back from Left: Gela Fridman, Derek Fridman, Michael Horn, Holly Mason Front from Left: Jason Musante, Alexandra Lutz, Thomas Prommer Credit: Huge

Huge announced a slate of promotions. Alexandra Lutz is now chief strategy officer, Derek Fridman is chief design officer, Jason Musante is chief creative officer, Michael Horn is chief data officer and Gela Fridman is president, technology. Thomas Prommer is president, platform strategy, Holly Mason is president, Brooklyn. Prommer will remain based on the West Coast, and Fridman will continue to be based in Atlanta. Lutz, Fridman, Musante, Horn and Mason will all continue to be located in the agency's Brooklyn office.

from L to R: Jeff Beberman, Barton Corley, Gustavo Sarkis, Meaghan Diamond Credit: Photo courtesy of Nico Marks

MullenLowe Los Angeles hired Gustavo Sarkis as SVP, executive creative director for Acura and Barton Corley as head of copy, Jeff Beberman as VP, group creative director and Meaghan Diamond as VP, creative recruiter. Sarkis most recently led Kia at David & Goliath. Corley will focus on copy craft and mentorship. Beberman will focus on Whole Foods, and Diamond previously led recruitment at CP&B.

Jim Elms Credit: Barkley

Jim Elms returns to Barkley as CEO of the agency's FutureCast consulting business and chief engagement officer. He will oversee the firm's focus on Millennial and Gen Z research and lead media services. Previously, he was managing director at IPG, global CEO of Initiative Media and head of global strategy at UM. Elms has also worked at Grey, Goodby Silverstein & Partners and Wieden & Kennedy and at Barkley from 2005-2007.

Edwin Rozells Credit: Colenso BBDO

Edwin Rozells joins Colenso BBDO as head of transformation, where he will develop the agency's capabilities in customer experience, data and technology. Previously, he led digital strategy and marketing at Accenture Singapore. He also spent five years at OgilvyOne Singapore as digital strategy lead.

Carolyn Johnson Credit: m:united//McCann

Carolyn Johnson has been promoted to head of integrated production at m:united/McCann. Most recently, she was an executive producer. Prior to that, Johnson served as head of integrated production at Ogilvy & Mather Los Angeles and worked her way up through production department leadership at Crispin Porter & Bogusky. She has worked with brands like Qualcomm, HTC, Old Navy, Kraft, Tabasco, Nesquik, H&M and Microsoft.

Bill Hughes Credit: Accenture Interactive

MXM named Bill Hughes its creative operations director. He will be responsible for all aspects of operations, including creative talent acquisition, retention and management. Previously, he was VP of creative talent at SapientRazorfish and director of creative services before that. He has also served in several positions at Aquent.

Allison Brennan Credit: My Friend's Nephew

Atlanta-based creative agency My Friend's Nephew has appointed Allison Brennan as director of insights and strategy, a newly created position. Brennan joins MFN from 360i Atlanta, where she was director, insights & planning and worked on brands including Bose, SoFi, Coca-Cola, Autotrader.com and Kelley Blue Book. She was also a brand planner at Atlanta-based Fitzgerald & Co.