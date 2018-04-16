Vice hires from Twitter, Aldridge joins Spark44

Donna Lamar & David Lennon Credit: Vice

Vice has named Donna Lamar and David Lennon as group creative directors. Lamar joins from Twitter, where she served as creative director, Twitter #Studio. She has held creative positions at Amusement Park Entertainment, TBWA/Chiat/Day and was head of production at Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam. Lennon joined Vice in 2017, focusing on VICE News and VICE Money. Prior to that he was global creative director at the Wall Street Journal's Custom Studios, working on campaigns for Netflix, Morgan Stanley, MetLife Foundation and Delta Air Lines. He has also worked at Bloomberg's Content Studio and McCann-Erickson Manchester.

Cristina Torres, Steve Denekas and Danielle Higgins Credit: BASIC

San Diego-based experience design agency Basic has hired four executives and promoted five staff members. Cristina Torres is now executive director and Michael Madavi is senior strategist, working out of the agency's new Mountain View, California office. Steve Denekas is vice president of creative and Danielle Higgins is marketing director. Andrew Yanoscik was promoted to creative director overseeing brand strategy, Erwin Hines was promoted to creative director for innovation, Ashley Reichel was promoted to VP of operations, Jon Vlasach was promoted to design director and Ryan Vancil was promoted to associate design director.

Lee Aldridge Credit: Spark44

Lee Aldridge joins Spark44 as creative director. Previously, he was at Y&R London, where he spent 18 years as head of design., working on accounts like BBC, Ford, Emirates, Marks & Spencer, Virgin Atlantic, Oxfam and Land Rover. He has won accolades at Cannes Lions, the Campaign Big Awards, the Clios, and D&AD.

Tom Bedwell Credit: Above+Beyond

Above+Beyond promoted Tom Bedwell to the newly created position of managing director from brand services director. Previously, he was managing partner at McCann London, leading the MasterCard account. He has also held positions at Wieden & Kennedy, Mother, Agency Republic and BBH.

Luca Iannucci and Pasquale Frezza Credit: Serviceplan Italy

Luca Iannucci and Pasquale Frezza are new creative directors at Serviceplan Italia in Milan. The creative team joins from DLVBBDO. Iannucci has worked at agencies including Auge and Leagas Deleney. Frezza previously worked at Brand Portal. The pair have worked with clients including Yamaha Europa, Huawei, PepsiCo, Bayer, Mars, Parisian Gentleman and Alzheimer Portugal and won awards at the New York Festival, ADCI, Clio and Epica.

Anna Ibbotson Credit: Edenspiekermann

Anna Ibbotson joins Berlin-based Edenspiekermann as CEO of the Los Angeles office. She has more than 20 years of experience at agencies like Y&R, Ogilvy & Mather, Deep Focus, FCB and Publicis.