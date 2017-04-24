Dana Anderson Moves from Mondelez to MediaLink

Most Popular

Well-known industry executive Dana Anderson is joining MediaLink as chief marketing officer.

Dana Anderson Credit: Courtesy Mondelez International

Anderson just left the same role at Mondelēz International. The snack marketer has not yet named her successor.

The appointment comes one week after MediaLink, which was acquired by Cannes Lions parent company Ascential in February for $207 million, announced its entry into London under the leadership of Vice Chair Wenda Harris Millard.

Anderson will be based in MediaLink's Chicago office. She will report to Chairman-CEO Michael Kassan and be a member of his executive team, MediaLink said.

"With the marketplace we're in right now there's never been a time I can think of that's been better or stronger to have someone like Dana's background," said Kassan. "What Dana will bring above all is that client-side, agency-side leadership and a real global view."

Anderson, who is also known as a great, often witty orator, was at DDB Chicago before her time at Kraft and Mondelez.

Anderson succeeds Dee Salomon, who becomes senior VP-curator in residence, a role MediaLink describes as "working corporately and with clients to shape content at major events and thought leadership strategy as well as partner with Ascential companies."

A consultancy with many facets, MediaLink works in areas of marketing from fielding parties at Cannes and CES to managing executive placements (such as the incoming 4A's CEO Marla Kaplowitz), handing major media reviews and conducting agency- client therapy sessions.