Deutsch New York Grows A-B Business, Adds Shock Top

Shock Top Super Bowl 50 Ad Credit: Shock Top

Most Popular

Deutsch New York has won Anheuser-Busch InBev's Shock Top beer account as the Interpublic agency continues to grow its new relationship with the brewer.

Shock Top VP Jake Kirsch confirmed the move in a statement. "We're excited to work together on some great creative in 2017," he said.

Shock Top went into review in August after being parked at Anomaly Toronto for a brief time. Anomaly was not considered the brand's agency of record, but the shop stepped in to do the brand's first Super Bowl ad in February. Deutsch's pickup of the premium wheat beer brand comes after the shop earlier this summer won the economy-minded Busch family of brands, including Busch and Busch Light. The brewer confirmed this week that Deutsch would handle a Super Bowl ad for Busch, marking the brew's first appearance in the game.

"Shock Top is a spirited brand with a bright personality and quality craft. We can't wait to roll up our sleeves and work with their talented business leaders on ramping up their creative efforts," Val DiFebo, CEO of Deutsch's New York office, said in a statement today.

The move deepens A-B InBev's ties with Interpublic. The holding company's FCB agency in Chicago handles Michelob Ultra.

A-B Inbev spent spent $21.6 million in measured media on Shock Top in the U.S. in the first six months of 2016, compared with $2.5 million for all of 2015, according to Kantar Media.

Deutsch New York's selection likely signals a change in creative direction for the brand, which the brewer manages within its high-end division. Under Anomaly, Shock Top's "Live Life Unfiltered" campaign starred comedian/actor T.J. Miller. In ads he wryly bantered with Shock Top's orange "Wedgehead" mascot.