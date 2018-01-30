Droga5 Puts Chief Creative Officer Ted Royer on Leave

Droga5 has placed Chief Creative Officer Ted Royer on leave and hired an outside firm to handle an internal investigation in the shop's HR processes, a spokeswoman from the independent agency confirmed.

Ted Royer Credit: AICP

The spokeswoman declined to disclose further details about the nature of Royer's leave or the investigation. Royer was not immediately available for comment about his leave of absence.

Last week, Droga held meetings with different departments of the agency to discuss HR matters.

Earlier today, Droga CEO Sarah Thompson sent an email to employees that said: "As a follow up to the departmental meetings I recently held and further Q&A sessions, we want to assure you all that we have been working with an outside independent firm that we have engaged to assist us with our investigation."

"And again, if anyone has any concerns or complaints we encourage you to bring these to the attention of your manager or HR. We are also in the process of engaging an outside resource to whom you can also voice your concerns," the note adds.

Royer, who has been an Ad Age's Creativity 50 honoree multiple times, has been with Droga5 since the agency was founded in 2006. In 2013, he was promoted from executive creative director to chief creative officer.