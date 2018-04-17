Dunkin' Donuts picks BBDO Worldwide as creative agency of record

Credit: Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts picked Omnicom Group's BBDO Worldwide as its new creative agency of record and named Publicis Groupe's ARC/Leo Burnett to handle retail and in-store marketing.

Meanwhile, Dunkin' Donuts is still conducting a review for media buying and planning and says it expects to make a decision in the third quarter. Dunkin's incumbent media agency, IPG's Trilia, is participating in the media review, which is being led by MediaLink, the restaurant chain said.

BBDO will oversee advertising strategy and creation, with responsibility for all national print, broadcast and out-of-home advertising development. BBDO will also handle Dunkin' Donuts' digital and multicultural advertising.

Incumbent Hill Holliday declined to participate in the review, Dunkin' Donuts said. Hill Holliday handled creative for the brand since April 1998 and introduced the tagline "America Runs on Dunkin'" in 2006.

ARC/Leo Burnett will be responsible for all in-store promotions and activity, including point-of-purchase, merchandising and signage.

"We loved the insights and innovation that BBDO Worldwide brought to the pitch, and we believe they are the best partner to help us transform and elevate our marketing, finding fresh and relevant new ways to inspire and captivate customers," Dunkin' Donuts' U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Tony Weisman said in a statement. "Additionally, ARC demonstrated a deep understanding of our customers and how to captivate them close to home and in the store."

BBDO's first Dunkin' Donuts work is set to debut this fall.

Weisman, who joined Dunkin' in September, previously served as North American CEO of Publicis Groupe's DigitasLBi.