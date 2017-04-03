E-Trade Brings on MullenLowe as Creative, Strategic AOR

E-Trade enlisted Kevin Spacey for its 2016 'Opportunity Is Everywhere' campaign.

E-Trade has appointed MullenLowe as its new creative and strategic AOR, following a competitive review.

The review, which was supported by Hasan & Co., came two years after the digital trading firm hired sibling Interpublic Group agency R/GA to lead the creative business. Representatives from R/GA were not immediately available for comment.

"Our brand is firmly installed in the hearts and minds of consumers," said Lea Stendahl, senior-VP and head of marketing at E-Trade, in a statement. "Yet in an industry defined by fierce competition, it is increasingly difficult to break through the clutter and articulate why we are the clear choice for digitally inclined traders and investors."

She added in the statement that in order to grow business and win in the marketplace, the brand needs to "connect with consumers by delivering a meaningful value proposition" in a relevant way, and E-Trade is "excited to bring MullenLowe into the fold to help us do just that."

MullenLowe will not continue the recent campaign created by R/GA for E-Trade, including the spot released in February that used optical illusions to show a new perspective of the world of trading. The agency began working on the business on April 1 and is expected to launch a brand campaign later in the second quarter of this year.

"The opportunity to work on a brand with such a rich history of doing category-busting work was never lost on us," said Mark Wenneker, chief creative officer at MullenLowe, in a statement. "We found an insight, an idea, and a tone that struck a chord. And from day one we felt a connection with the entire E-Trade team."

Last summer, E-Trade hired MDC's Assembly as its media agency. The company spent $62.1 million on measured media in the U.S. during 2015, according to Kantar Media.