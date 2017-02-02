E-Trade Puts Creative Account in Review

Most Popular

E-Trade is reviewing its creative account, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The review comes two years after the digital trading firm hired R/GA to lead the business.

Representatives from E-Trade were not immediately available for comment.

At the beginning of 2015, E-Trade brought on R/GA, which already had been working on the digital business, for traditional advertising. R/GA representatives were not available for comment and it was not immediately clear whether the agency will participate in the review.

WPP's Ogilvy & Mather had previously been E-Trade's creative agency of record since 2013. Ogilvy debuted the current "Type E" campaign for the brand in April 2014, which replaced E-Trade's long-running talking baby campaign.

Last summer, E-Trade hired MDC's Assembly as its media agency. The company spent $62.1 million on measured media in the U.S. during 2015, according to Kantar Media, down from $85.7 million in 2014.

E-Trade beat analyst expectations in its recent earnings report for 2016, seeing 16% revenue growth, year-over-year for Q4, and nearly 43% growth for the full year. The company's revenue from its trading business also grew nearly 23% in the fourth quarter of 2016.