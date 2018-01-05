Time's Running Out! Enter the Creativity Awards Before the Jan. 11 Deadline

Creativity Award winners hear their names called at the gala presentation last year. Credit: Rob Tannenbaum

It's time to get your entries in for Ad Age's second annual Creativity Awards, an expansion of our long-running Agency A-List honors that recognizes the best and most innovative campaigns, people and products of the year just finished.

Awards go to not only agency creatives but brand marketers, startups, ad tech creators and visionaries—because you're all reshaping the industry, and in many cases consumers' lives as well.

The inaugural finalists winners included creative teams at agencies from Los Angeles to Dubai, startups like the Drone Racing League and of course the Campaign of the Year, Boost Your Voice from Boost Mobile and 180LA.

The Creativity Awards deadline is Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. EST.

Here's everything you need to know about the Creativity Awards and the categories, including Creative of the Year, Best Work for Good, Startup of the Year, Director of the Year, Best Ad Tech/Marketing Tech of the Year and Product of the Year, to name just a few.

And here's where to enter right now.

What's new this year

For the second year of the Creativity Awards, we're introducing more ways to recognize the many kinds of makers it takes to deliver captivating work. New categories are Chief Creative Officer of the Year, Account Manager of the Year, Brand Marketer of the Year, Craft of the Year and Visionary/Founder of the Year. Plus, to celebrate this year's tiny but mighty attention-grabbers (think six-second ads and GIFs), we created the Featured Category: Short-Form award.

Who should enter

All Creativity Awards categories are open to people, work, companies and products that made an impact anywhere in the world in 2017.

Note: Third-party PR companies can enter on behalf of agency clients. The entry site will prompt you to note whether you're entering on behalf of yourself or a client.

For each of the People categories in the Creativity Awards, entrants will need to explain why a nominee should be recognized and upload supporting evidence.

All entries in the Creativity Awards Work categories must have debuted in 2017.

The judges

Esteemed juries convened by Ad Age will choose finalists and winners. This year's Creativity Award judges include DDB North America Chief Creative Officer Ari Weiss, R/GA U.S. Chief Creative Officer Chloe Gottlieb, Twitter Global Group Creative Director Jayanta Jenkins, McCann Worldgroup Global Chief Strategy Officer Suzanne Powers, David co-founder Anselmo Ramos, Airbnb Creative Director Naz Arandi, 72andSunny Executive Creative Director Keith Cartwright, Grey London Joint Creative Officer Caroline Pay, Deutsch North America Chief Creative Officer Pete Favat, SapientRazorfish VP for Marketing and Consumer Strategy Kendra King ... and many more creators and innovators than we can mention here. See the full list of judges and the breakdown by category.

What matters

Submissions must provide background and results, including a description of the business challenge or problem addressed and any relevant metrics. Entrants will be asked to explain why the person, company or product is deserving and supply any relevant metrics (users, sales, revenue, funding, engagement) to back up the claim.

Be brief. A killer entry isn't about who wrote the most words or sent the most examples. Ad Age edit staff and the Creativity Awards juries are humans, not bots, and comb through hundreds of submissions to select the honorees. So be concise and clear, and show how you've delivered real results. And yes, we've put word counts in certain areas of the submission process. (Don't worry, they're labeled.)

Judges appreciate brevity, substance and, of course, entries completed by the Jan. 11 deadline. There will be no extensions.