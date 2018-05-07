FCB's Susan Credle becomes chair of The One Club; Arts & Letters nabs Flagg

Susan Credle Credit: The One Club for Creativity

The One Club appointed FCB Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle as chairwoman of the organization. 72andSunny founder and CCO Glenn Cole was re-elected as vice chair. Credle is the first woman to hold the post and replaces José Molla, founder and CCO at The Community. The One Club National Board of Directors also added three members: Keith Cartwright, ECD, 72andSunny Los Angeles; Chloe Gottlieb, EVP, CCO US, R/GA New York, and Fernando Machado, global chief marketing officer, Burger King.

Jay Gelardi Credit: Phenomenon

Jay Gelardi joined Phenomenon as executive creative director. Most recently, he was executive creative director at Huge LA. He held ECD positions in three offices at Crispin Porter & Bogusky --Boulder, London and Miami, and worked at The Monkeys in Sydney, Australia and Agency Republic in London. He has worked on brands including Intel, Boost Mobile, Smirnoff, Amazon, Adidas, Mercedes, PlayStation, IKEA, BBC and Samsung.

Jed Grossman and Danielle Flagg Credit: Arts & Letters Creative Co.

Richmond-based Arts & Letters hired Danielle Flagg and Jed Grossman as executive creative directors. Most recently, Flagg was executive creative director at MALFORGOOD and TBWA/Media Arts Lab, working on clients like Apple and Conservation International. She spent 17 years at Wieden & Kennedy Portland working on accounts including Nike, Starbucks, Target, Levi's and P&G. Grossman joins from B-Reel where he was managing creative director on Google, MTV and Facebook. Previously he worked at Crispin Porter & Bogusky and Mother.

L to R: Rob Stone, Julie Pfleger, Rebecca Harris, Patrick Newman Credit: Erich & Kallman

San Francisco-based independent creative agency Erich & Kallman hired four in strategy and creative roles. Rebecca Harris joins as head of strategy, Julie Pfleger as account director, Patrick Newman as copywriter and Rob Stone as art director. Harris worked at TBWA/Chiat/Day and Crispin Porter & Bogusky on brands including Adidas, Fruit of the Loom, Velveeta and Kraft. Pfleger spent seven years at Crispin Porter & Bogusky working with clients such as Best Buy, MetLife, Vitamin Water, Arby's and Disney Enterprise. Newman comes from Droga5, where he worked on brands like Dixie, Quilted Northern, Johnsonville Sausage, Chase, Pizza Hut and the YMCA. Stone was most recently at Fallon in Minneapolis where he worked with Silk Almond Milk and Arby's.

Madeline Lambie and Jarrod Gustin Credit: Odysseus Arms

Odysseus Arms promoted Madeline Lambie and Jarrod Gustin to associate creative directors. Lambie joined the agency in 2014 as project manager before moving into an integrated creative role. Gustin joined as an art director in 2017. Previously, he worked at Solve and Victors & Spoils. Lambie and Gustin lead creative development for Barefoot Wines.

Christine Austin Credit: KBS

KBS named Christine Austin its executive director of creative services. In the newly created role, she will oversee talent management and creative culture initiatives. Austin has worked in New York for 15 years and has held similar positions at TBWAChiatDay NY, Droga5 and most recently at Figliulo & Partners.

R/GA hired eight people in its Austin office. Senior Copywriter Devin Brown and his creative partner Miles Gilbert were most recently at T3/Austin. Design Director Juan Pedro Gonzalez was previously creative director at LatinWorks. Group Production Director Jess Jabbar previously held a production leadership role in the New York office. Brian Nguyen joins R/GA Austin as group director, connections strategy. He also contributes to R/GA's global Connections Team. Account Director Carlos Orozco previously held senior-level operations and program management roles. Management Supervisor Charlotte Robertson formerly served as a senior marketing lead at Electronic Arts. Joining from the agency's Los Angeles office, TJ Walthall will serve as creative director.