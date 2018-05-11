'Fearless Girl' takes Best of Show for McCann at 45th Annual One Show

Fearless Girl. Credit: McCann New York/State Street Global Advisors

To no one's surprise, "Fearless Girl" won Best of Show for McCann New York at the One Club for Creativity's 45th annual One Show in New York City on Friday. The ceremony was hosted by actor and comedian W. Kamau Bell. The 50-inch bronze statue, cast for State Street Global Advisors, won nine Gold Pencils this year, as well as Best of Discipline for Direct Marketing and a Cultural Driver award, given for work that reverberates in the zeitgeist.

With the One Show as the last major awards fest ahead of the Cannes Lions, there's now plenty of room for speculation about what will take top prizes in France in June. Fearless Girl already competed and won Grand Prix in Cannes last year.

BBDO New York won Agency of the Year and BBDO won Network of the Year, while Omnicom Group won Holding Company of the Year. Independent Agency of the Year went to Droga5, The Mill took home Production Company of the Year and Burger King was named Client of the Year.

For the third year in a row, the One Show presented Penta Pencils, recognizing successful agency and client collaborations that have lasted at least five years. One went to BBDO New York, AMV BBDO London, Clemenger BBDO Melbourne and Impact BBDO Dubai, which work with Mars Chocolate North America-Snickers, and another went to David Miami and its long-time client Burger King.

The One Show Green Pencil for environmentally conscious work went to AMV BBDO and LADbible for "Trash Isles," created for Plastic Ocean. The work also won Best in Discipline for Social Media. BBDO New York's "The Talk" (below) for Procter & Gamble won the other Cultural Driver Award.