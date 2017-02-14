Figliulo & Partners Hires Scott Vitrone as First Creative Chief

Figliulo & Partners' first chief creative officer, Scott Vitrone Credit: Courtesy Figliulo & Partners

Figliulo & Partners has hired former Barton F. Graf Executive Creative Director Scott Vitrone as the agency's first chief creative officer as part of its growth strategy for the future.

Mr. Vitrone will report to Founding Partner and CEO Mark Figliulo, who has previously also held a creative leadership role at the shop. "As CEO, I'm ready to help the entire agency think creatively and make sure everything we do is through that lens, and as I'm focused on that, I needed someone, like Scott, to come on and focus on the creative product," said Mr. Figliulo. He added that the conversations he has with clients are mainly about creative thinking from a business perspective, while Mr. Vitrone will help turn that into great stories, videos and other creative assets.

F&P is "growing really fast right now," having launched its own media- and communications-planning unit last month, said Mr. Figliulo, who added that he expects to bring on about 15 staffers early this year. He declined to disclose revenue numbers.

Mr. Vitrone, who was also tapped as a partner at F&P, meaning he has equity in the company, decided to leave Barton last summer because he said he was "looking for something a little different" creatively. Some of his ideas were even outside of advertising, but he said when Mr. Figliulo, who he's known for years, asked him to work on a project, the relationship "snowballed from there."

"The whole experience leading up to making the decision was different than anything I've ever experienced before because they were transparent about everything," said Mr. Vitrone. "They opened up every part of the agency and shared a lot, which was really refreshing."

One of his first steps will be to recruit more creative talent to help build out a diverse department, said Mr. Vitrone. F&P's creative department has about 10 to 12 staffers, which includes a mix of full-time and contract employees and some of its clients include Virgin Atlantic, AC Hotels by Marriott and Macy's.

Mr. Vitrone, who also held senior creative roles at TBWAChiatDay and Y&R in the past, has worked on major clients over the years, including Nike, ESPN, Delta Airlines, Heineken, Target, Virgin Atlantic, Land Rover, Miller Brewing Company, Sprint and FedEx.

Last year, F&P won holiday duties for Macy's for the first time, and in November debuted a new iteration of the retailer's eight-year-old "Believe" campaign that celebrated the power of belief in Santa for children.