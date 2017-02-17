Field Trip to Mars Lockheed Martin, McCann New York
"House of Cards" Season Four Launch Netflix, BBH New York
The Message GE Podcast Theater, BBDO New York
Re-Colonelization KFC, Wieden & Kennedy Portland
Boost Your Voice Boost Mobile, 180LA
Van Gogh BnB The Art Institute of Chicago, Leo Burnett Chicago
The Baby-Stroller Test Ride Contours, FCB Chicago
Lo & Behold Netscout, Pereira & O'Dell New York
Unimpossible Films GE, BBDO New York
Colonel Corps KFC and DC Comics, Wieden & Kennedy Portland
Evan Sandy Hook Promise, BBDO New York
World's Biggest Asshole Donate Life, The Martin Agency Richmond
Unfairy TalesUnicef, 180LA
Edible Six-Pack Rings Saltwater Brewery, We Believers
Adaptoys Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, 360i
Paradise Hill It's Not OK/Home Magazine, FCB New Zealand
#MANBOOBS4BOOBS MACMA, David Buenos Aires
Game Changer Under Armour, Droga5 New York
In-a-Snap / Made in a Minute Lowe's, BBDO New York
Will McGinness Venables Bell & Partners San Francisco
Felix Richter and Alexander Nowak Droga5 New York
Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson McCann London
Dan Donovan McCann New York
Susan Young and Daniela Vojta M:United/McCann
Toby Treyer-Evans and Laurie Howell Droga5 New York
Kasia Haupt Canning and Guney Soykan J. Walter Thompson Amsterdam
Juan Javier Peña Plaza and Ricardo Casal David Miami
Rohan Cooke and Laura Petruccelli Goodby Silverstein & Partners San Francisco
Chris Sheldon and Van Gould Barton F. Graf New York
Martin de Thurah Epoch Films
Aoife McArdle Somesuch/Anonymous Content
Siri Bunford Knucklehead
Ringan Ledwidge Rattling Stick
Steve Rogers Biscuit Filmworks
Laurel Boyd MullenLowe Mediahub Boston
Daniel Sheniak Wieden & Kennedy Portland
Keegan Goudiss Bernie Sanders digital advertising, Revolution Messaging Washington D.C.
Jeremy Leon Laundry Service New York
Oliver Berbecaru DigitasLBi San Francisco
Tahaab Rais FP7/MENA Dubai
Britton Taylor Wieden & Kennedy Portland
Kaylin Goldstein CP&B Boulder
Lindsey Allison Deutsch Los Angeles
Deepa Sen Barton F. Graf New York
The Drone Racing League
LetGo
Msg.ai
Mach1
Gfycat
Lucy
Index Exchange
Snaps brand platform for messaging
Salesforce Einstein
Factual Observation Graph
Attribution by Foursquare
LinkNYC
Edible Six-Pack Rings
Hammerhead
LetGo
Appspeed Mobile Acceleration
