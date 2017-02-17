Finalists Announced for Ad Age's New Creativity Awards

Advertising Age this year expanded its annual Agency A-List honors for the first time to include the Creativity Awards, recognizing and celebrating not only excellent work and outstanding people in the industry but amazingly creative companies driving innovations that might not even comprise traditional advertising. We are now pleased to present the finalists, chosen over days of spirited judging by juries of the industry's brightest stars . The winners will be announced at the A-List & Creativity Awards Gala in New York on April 19.

WORK

Field Trip to Mars Lockheed Martin, McCann New York

"House of Cards" Season Four Launch Netflix, BBH New York

The Message GE Podcast Theater, BBDO New York

Re-Colonelization KFC, Wieden & Kennedy Portland

Boost Your Voice Boost Mobile, 180LA

Van Gogh BnB The Art Institute of Chicago, Leo Burnett Chicago

The Baby-Stroller Test Ride Contours, FCB Chicago

Lo & Behold Netscout, Pereira & O'Dell New York

Unimpossible Films GE, BBDO New York

Colonel Corps KFC and DC Comics, Wieden & Kennedy Portland

Evan Sandy Hook Promise, BBDO New York

World's Biggest Asshole Donate Life, The Martin Agency Richmond

Unfairy TalesUnicef, 180LA

Edible Six-Pack Rings Saltwater Brewery, We Believers

Adaptoys Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, 360i

Paradise Hill It's Not OK/Home Magazine, FCB New Zealand

#MANBOOBS4BOOBS MACMA, David Buenos Aires

Game Changer Under Armour, Droga5 New York

In-a-Snap / Made in a Minute Lowe's, BBDO New York

PEOPLE

Will McGinness Venables Bell & Partners San Francisco

Felix Richter and Alexander Nowak Droga5 New York

Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson McCann London

Dan Donovan McCann New York

Susan Young and Daniela Vojta M:United/McCann

Toby Treyer-Evans and Laurie Howell Droga5 New York

Kasia Haupt Canning and Guney Soykan J. Walter Thompson Amsterdam

Juan Javier Peña Plaza and Ricardo Casal David Miami

Rohan Cooke and Laura Petruccelli Goodby Silverstein & Partners San Francisco

Chris Sheldon and Van Gould Barton F. Graf New York

Martin de Thurah Epoch Films

Aoife McArdle Somesuch/Anonymous Content

Siri Bunford Knucklehead

Ringan Ledwidge Rattling Stick

Steve Rogers Biscuit Filmworks

Laurel Boyd MullenLowe Mediahub Boston

Daniel Sheniak Wieden & Kennedy Portland

Keegan Goudiss Bernie Sanders digital advertising, Revolution Messaging Washington D.C.

Jeremy Leon Laundry Service New York

Oliver Berbecaru DigitasLBi San Francisco

Tahaab Rais FP7/MENA Dubai

Britton Taylor Wieden & Kennedy Portland

Kaylin Goldstein CP&B Boulder

Lindsey Allison Deutsch Los Angeles

Deepa Sen Barton F. Graf New York

COMPANIES

The Drone Racing League

LetGo

Msg.ai

Mach1

Gfycat

Lucy

Index Exchange

Snaps brand platform for messaging

Salesforce Einstein

Factual Observation Graph

Attribution by Foursquare

LinkNYC

Edible Six-Pack Rings

Hammerhead

LetGo

Appspeed Mobile Acceleration

Hammerhead