Goodlife_3x2 Credit: Getty Images

By the late 19th century, the tobacco industry was in full bloom. The Civil War was over, cigarettes were easily mass produced and smoking had become an integral part of the good life. In 1890, for example, The American Tobacco Co. reported sales of $25 million, a number that would skyrocket to $316 million by 1903.

Goodlife1 Credit: Getty Images

The 19th century also saw the concurrent rise of a middle-class "domestic ethic" of kindness to animals, documented in the 2006 book "Pets in America," by Katherine C. Grier, who charts the post-Civil War rise of the pet industry. So while it may seem odd to our modern eyes to see tobacco and hounds lumped together in ads, dogs and cigs were becoming man's best friends—at the same time.

Bulldogs, especially, were popular, which probably explains the macho mastiff of J.B. Pace's Mastiff Plug Cut, dating to the late 1800s. The Young Swell, from 1869, hits a somewhat more genteel, aspirational tone for both man and pooch alike, all fancy monocle and high collar. The ad for Gold Flake does one better than the Young Swell's anthropomorphization by seeming to show a satisfied lady next to a supplicant dog that not only, we presume, is the satisfier, but is smoking a self-congratulatory pipe.

Goodlife3 Credit: Getty Images

Ah, remember when smoking was fun? Ignorance, of course, is bliss: Today we know second-hand smoke can really mess up your pets. Put that in your pipe.

