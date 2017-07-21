Grey Finds a New Beauty Client in Revlon, Which Consolidates Global Ad Accounts With WPP

Credit: Bloomberg

Revlon has consolidated its $400-million plus multi-brand global advertising account with WPP's Grey and Mediacom, the company said.

The move was made possible when Grey earlier this year parted with Coty, whose brands include CoverGirll and Clairol, citing "financial differences." Coty later said the key piece of the business, CoverGirl, moved to Droga5 "based on creative merit," not financials.

Either way, Revlon appears happy with Grey. In a memo to Revlon staff, Revlon CEO Fabian Garcia said Grey has "a long track record and deep expertise in the beauty industry." The agency will provide "integrated communications services, including traditional and digital advertising and promotion and activation marketing for our brands, including Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, CND, Cutex, Sinful and many of our key fragrance brands, including Charlie, Britney Spears, Curve, Tapout and Elizabeth Taylor," Garcia said.

Mediacom, which already was working with the flagship Revlon brand in the U.S., will have its duties expanded to become global media planning and buying agency of record across all brands. The media shop also has played a creative role in Revlon's "Love Is On" campaign in recent years.

Grey continues to handle Procter & Gamble Co.'s Pantene and Herbal Essences haircare brands, which might have some competitive overlap with Revlon ColorSilk haircolor. A P&G spokeswoman couldn't immediately be reached for comment, but earlier this year noted that structures had been put in place to let Grey continue handling the P&G business along with a potentially bigger competitive overlap at Coty.

It's unclear whether Grey's former Coty business is bigger than the Revlon business that it's picking up. The former P&G brands spun off to Coty last year had measured media spending of more than $300 million in the U.S. alone, according to Kantar Media. Revlon reported $421 million in global ad spending last year in its annual report.

In a memo, Grey CEO Jim Heekin lauded Revlon's "iconic stature, rich heritage and reputation for continuous innovation" and vowed "to work together to break new ground in global marketing." He singled out beauty team leaders Debby Reiner, Seema Patel and Alice Ericsson among those contributing to the win.